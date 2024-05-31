Millionaire Democrat Writes Check to Trump's Campaign: 'I'll Lose Friends for This'

Major donors rallied behind former President Donald Trump Thursday after a Manhattan jury found him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records during the 2016 election.

The verdict spurred supporters to boost their support for the 2024 hopeful, saying that justice has not been served.

Mega-millionaire Sequoia Capital partner and former Democrat donor Shaun Maguire announced he donated $300,000 to Trump’s campaign following the verdict.

Maguire said he is “prepared to lose friends” over his decision to back Trump during this unprecedented time by donating to his campaign, saying that this will be one of the most important elections of the United States’ history.

“Now, in 2024, I believe this is one of the most important elections of my lifetime, and I’m supporting Trump. I know that I’ll lose friends for this. Some will refuse to do business with me. The media will probably demonize me, as they have so many others before me. But despite this, I still believe it’s the right thing to do,” Maguire wrote. “I refuse to live in a society where people are afraid to speak.”

He went on to explain that in 2016 he had been brainwashed by the liberal media and was “scared out of my mind about Trump,” admitting he had donated to Hillary Clinton’s campaign as well as voted for her.

In 2020, Maguire decided not to vote in the election because he didn’t like either of the candidates.

“August 16th, 2021 was the day I knew I could never support Joe Biden or any of the senior officials in his administration. This was the day that Afghans fell to their deaths from US C-17 airplanes at the Kabul International Airport, or KAIA as ISAF forces referred to it,” he wrote. “ I believe that the Biden administration has had some of the worst foreign policy in decades.”

However, in 2024, Maguire said he realizes that the country is trending in the wrong direction and is in dire need of a change— one only Republicans can bring about.

He wrote that he believes Trump has faced some of the most damaging double standards and lawfare any political figure has endured. Maguire gave examples such as the border wall, classified documents, election denialism, and corruption charges.

"To my shock, I believe Trump was one of the best foreign policy Presidents in decades, and during the most complex period in almost a century, as the East rises, which leads to a changing set of rules,” he continued. “I personally consider the double standards and lawfare against Trump to be 10x worse, and 10x more dangerous for our Democracy.”

Maguire admitted that Trump being convicted of felony charges is one of the top reasons he will vote for him in the 2024 election.

“I believe our justice system is being weaponized against him,” he wrote. “Speak up. Don't be silenced. Freedom of speech is worth nothing if you're afraid to use it. I believe President Trump is overwhelmingly the stronger candidate.”