Here's How NY Leaders Reacted to the Trump Verdict

New York leadership reacted to news that its state found former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records during the 2016 election.

On Thursday, 12 jurors let down millions of Americans who once thought the United States justice system was fair and constitutional. However, the politically motivated sham of a trial has proved the left will stop at nothing to keep Trump out of the White House.

Following the verdict, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) reiterated the left’s claims that "no one is above the law.”

“Today's verdict reaffirms that no one is above the law. In preparation for a verdict in this trial, I directed my Administration to closely coordinate with local and federal law enforcement and we continue to monitor the situation," she said in a statement. “We are committed to protecting the safety of all New Yorkers and the integrity of our judicial system.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James echoed the same remarks, reaffirming that “No one is above the law.”

Democrat New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) also spewed the same thing as his leftist colleagues, saying “not even a former president… is above the law.”

“The fact is that former President Trump was afforded his due process rights and was able to mount a full defense in a court of law, like every criminal defendant should. The 34 guilty verdicts in President Trump's case mean that a jury of his peers, after impartially reviewing the evidence presented and having sworn an oath to perform their duties faithfully, unanimously determined beyond a reasonable doubt — 34 separate times — that the former president broke the law,” Booker said in a statement.

However, Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) called the verdict a sad “unsurprising miscarriage of justice.”

We knew all along that in the borough of Manhattan, where more than 86% of the population rejected President Trump, that he would not have a fair trial of his peers. What Alvin Bragg and the Democrats have accused President Trump of doing in 2016 — conspiring to promote or prevent the election of a person to public office by unlawful means — is exactly what the Democrats themselves have done with this political prosecution. They concocted and conspired this entire witch-hunt and weaponized our judicial system to interfere with the election and prevent President Trump from being reelected in November. This is an unprecedented, sad, and downright scary day for our country, which at its core has the principle of innocent until PROVEN guilty with actual EVIDENCE. Too many Americans who came here from other countries fled the exact same type of judicial abuses, and now is the time for all freedom loving Americans to rally around President Trump because we cannot allow what happens in third world, socialist countries to happen here. I'm confident that upon appeal, these charges will be overturned and come November, voters will see through this charade and the other attempts to block President Trump from retaking the White House. They understand that the Biden-Harris Administration and their radical-left allies will do and say anything to deflect from their failed policies that have resulted in out of control crime, runaway inflation, wide open borders and a foreign policy that has made America and our world less safe. Via CBS News.

Trump’s sentencing hearing is slated for July 11— just four days before the Republican National Convention where he is set to receive the party's nomination for president.