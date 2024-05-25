Video Captures Illegal Immigrants Throwing Rocks, Sand at Border Patrol Agents

Illegal immigrants will do anything to enter the United States, even if that means assaulting Border Patrol agents.

Video footage, captured by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, shows illegal immigrants attempting to cross the southern border in Santa Teresa, New Mexico throwing rocks, water bottles, and sand at Border Patrol agents.

The illegal aliens then used a makeshift ladder made of rope to scale down the wall as authorities attempted to seize them.

The footage was filmed by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) whom “provided air support” as Border Patrol agents tried to wrangle up the illegals. ATV’s were also seen storming toward the border wall on the Mexican side to try and stop the illegal aliens from successfully crossing over.

NEW: Video from a @TxDPS helicopter shows Border Patrol agents in Santa Teresa, NM, trying to stop smugglers & illegal immigrants from scaling the border wall w/ a ladder, as they have rocks, bottles, & dirt thrown at them while trying to make apprehensions. TXDPS bird assisted. pic.twitter.com/NK0ukNZG7s — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2024

Ultimately, the dozen or so illegal immigrants who were trying to climb the 30-foot border wall gave up. However, one illegal alien made it to the U.S. side but was detained.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA ) recently said that close to 17 million illegal immigrants have entered the U.S. under the Biden Administration.

He said the border issue is the top concern among Americans leading up to the November election, adding that there has never been an issue that polled as high as Biden’s border crisis.

“People are fed up,” Johnson said.

We need Trump back ASAP — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (Parody) (@TulsiGabbardrep) May 23, 2024

This is where the Army should be stepping in. — R T (@RDog861) May 23, 2024

The illegals know it's a free for all.🤬 — Chew on this. (@chewsonit) May 23, 2024



