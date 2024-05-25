Mayhem Has Engulfed This Distant French Territory
New Video of Scottie Scheffler's Arrest Paints a Very Different Picture
Comedian Takes Aim at San Francisco's Anarchic Tendencies
You Have to Be an Exceptionally Bad President to Lose Silicon Valley
The $400 Pineapple Is Now Sold Out in the US
The High Art of Virtue Signaling
Fast Food Is Now Considered a 'Luxury' Item, Thanks to Bidenflation
Half of UCLA Med School Students Fail Basic Tests Thanks to DEI Push
Liberal Outlet Censors Sen. John Kennedy's Op-Ed On Protecting Women’s Sports Due To...
Look What's Come Back to Haunt Hunter Biden at His Gun Trial
Opposition to U.S. Steel Deal is Misguided and Counterproductive
Red States Could End Up Paying for Blue States’ Climate Policies
As AZ Democrats Panic Over the ‘Secure the Border Act,’ Republicans Should Keep...
EVs Should Only Be for Consenting Adults
Tipsheet

Video Captures Illegal Immigrants Throwing Rocks, Sand at Border Patrol Agents

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 25, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File

Illegal immigrants will do anything to enter the United States, even if that means assaulting Border Patrol agents. 

Video footage, captured by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, shows illegal immigrants attempting to cross the southern border in Santa Teresa, New Mexico throwing rocks, water bottles, and sand at Border Patrol agents. 

Advertisement

The illegal aliens then used a makeshift ladder made of rope to scale down the wall as authorities attempted to seize them. 

The footage was filmed by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) whom “provided air support” as Border Patrol agents tried to wrangle up the illegals. ATV’s were also seen storming toward the border wall on the Mexican side to try and stop the illegal aliens from successfully crossing over. 

Ultimately,  the dozen or so illegal immigrants who were trying to climb the 30-foot border wall gave up. However, one illegal alien made it to the U.S. side but was detained. 

Recommended

New Video of Scottie Scheffler's Arrest Paints a Very Different Picture Matt Vespa
Advertisement

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA ) recently said that close to 17 million illegal immigrants have entered the U.S. under the Biden Administration. 

He said the border issue is the top concern among Americans leading up to the November election, adding that there has never been an issue that polled as high as Biden’s border crisis. 

“People are fed up,” Johnson said. 


Tags: BORDER WALL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Video of Scottie Scheffler's Arrest Paints a Very Different Picture Matt Vespa
Look What's Come Back to Haunt Hunter Biden at His Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Liberal Outlet Censors Sen. John Kennedy's Op-Ed On Protecting Women’s Sports Due To 'Loaded Language' Sarah Arnold
Half of UCLA Med School Students Fail Basic Tests Thanks to DEI Push Sarah Arnold
Fast Food Is Now Considered a 'Luxury' Item, Thanks to Bidenflation Sarah Arnold
Comedian Takes Aim at San Francisco's Anarchic Tendencies Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Video of Scottie Scheffler's Arrest Paints a Very Different Picture Matt Vespa
Advertisement