Half of UCLA Med School Students Fail Basic Tests Thanks to DEI Push

Over half of the students at UCLA Medical School failed basic tests after its dean implemented race-based, woke diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) David Geffen School of Medicine has seen a drastic drop in its rankings, with some faculty members citing admissions decisions that “prioritize diversity over merit” as the cause.

Since Jennifer Lucero was appointed to the dean of admissions in June 2020, the medical school’s ranking has gone from sixth place to 18th place. This was around the same time universities were trying to figure out how to implement "anti-racism" ideology into their curriculum.

The number of students who are failing tests on basic medical knowledge has increased 10-fold in several subjects since 2020.

Admitting students to schools based on their race has been barred in California since 1996 and outlawed federally since a Supreme Court ruling last year. However, faculty members are accusing Lucero of ignoring the rules, allegedly telling professors that she wanted a qualified white male candidate pushed down the residency rank list because “we have too many of his kind.”

In another instance, Lucero demanded that a black applicant be admitted to the school despite not meeting the criteria.

“Did you not know African-American women are dying at a higher rate than everybody else?" Lucero reportedly told an admissions officer. "The candidate's scores shouldn't matter," she continued, because "we need people like this in the medical school.”

Students spend roughly seven hours a week learning the “Foundations of Practice,” which has modules on “interpersonal communication skills,” telling students “how to be a good person.”

They are also forced to attend a lecture on “Structural Racism and Health Equity.”

“Race-based admissions have turned UCLA into a ‘failed medical school,’ a former member of the admissions staff said. “‘We want racial diversity so badly, we’re willing to cut corners to get it.’”

One official said that the standards for admitting white or Asian applicants into the medical school were higher.

According to Lucero’s bio, she prides herself bio on “actively” recruiting “underrepresented students to the profession of medicine through her work in pathway and outreach programs.”