Republican Lawmaker's Daughter Killed By Violent Haitian Gangs

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 24, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Republican Rep. Ben Baker (R-MO) was hit with tragic news this week involving his daughter and son-in-law. 

Baker confirmed in a Facebook post that his daughter, Natalie, and son-in-law, Davy, were killed while on a Christian mission in Haiti by gang members. 

“Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full-time missionaries in Haiti. They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed,” Baker wrote. “My heart is broken into a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain.” 

The GOP lawmaker asked for prayers as his family grieves the tragic incident, adding that they desperately need strength. 

Missions In Haiti, Inc. reported that Davy and Natalie Lloyd were fatally shot at 9 p.m. on Thursday in a gang-related attack. 

The pair, who were full-time missionaries, were reportedly attending a youth group service at their local church when the attack occurred. Three trucks filled with armed gang members allegedly entered the church and forcibly took Davy to the couple’s house. The gang members tied him up and violently beat him while the others robbed their home. At the same time, members from another gang arrived at the house, intensifying an already violent interaction. 

The gang members began shooting at the house as Davy, Natalie, and another individual attempted to use Starlink satellite internet to call for help. 

Former President Donald Trump expressed his condolences to the Baker family in a Truth Social post. 

Last July, the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Haiti, warning Americans not to travel to the country “Due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure.” 

In March, the U.S. sent anti-terrorism troops to the nation after gang violence forced Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign. That same month, the U.S. removed American civilians from the country by helicopter as part of a broader airlift operation that began on Sunday.

America has earmarked $300 million to a multinational force, including 1,000 police officers from Kenya, to restore law and order in Haiti. 

“This is a crisis that will be dealt with,” President Joe Biden said Thursday. “We think we can deal with this.”

Tags: HAITI

