Joe Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Election

President Joe Biden has finally said what millions of Americans are thinking: that former President Donald Trump will win the 2024 election.

"We cannot win this reelection.. we can only reelect Donald Trump!" Biden said while speaking to a group of rallygoers in Missouri.

Recent polls show that Trump leads Biden in key battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Trump holds 48 percent of the vote in these crucial states, while Biden has just 44 percent.

It is important to note that Biden won several key battleground states in 2020, including Arizona. However, flash forward to today, Trump is on track to securing the majority of the votes.

In Pennsylvania, another state Biden won in 2020, Trump has a two-point lead, 48 to 46 percent.

According to a May 14 SurveyUSA/KSTP poll, Biden leads Trump slightly by two percentage points, 44-42 percent.

A May 7 McLaughlin & Associates survey found that Trump and Biden were neck to neck at 40 percent. Another poll found Trump beating Biden 46 to 41 percent.

Not only does the 81-year-old president have low polling among crucial voters in swing states, but Biden is also hemorrhaging votes among young, Black, and Hispanic voters as well.

Biden once declared he was the only Democrat who could beat Trump. However, he is probably one of the few Democrats who could get Trump reelected in a landslide.

With just six months left before the November election, Biden’s future in the White House looks grim, while Trump should have movers on speed dial.

Prominent pollster Nate Silver advised Biden to drop out of the race if his poll numbers are still struggling in August.

"If Biden is still struggling in August he needs to consider stepping aside,” Silver posted on X. “It’s not a great situation for Ds either way, but you have to do due diligence on the question. It’s an important election, obviously. It shouldn’t be taboo to talk about.”

He also said that it is a “bad sign” that the president has agreed to do only two debates.

"Usually when you are behind in an election, and Biden is behind right now in the large majority of swing state polls, you want more uncertainty,” Silver said during an interview. “You want more variance. Meaning that you should want more debates because they add more volatility to the election. And instead, Biden wants fewer. That to me is a really, really, really, really bad sign for his campaign.”

The two presidential candidates are set to debate one another next month and in September after months of Biden refusing to take the stage against Trump.