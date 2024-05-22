KJP Thought She Could Take a Victory Lap Over Student Debt 'Relief' at...
Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown Hit With FEC Complaint
Jen Psaki's Book Lands Her in More Hot Water
Chris Hayes Stumped by Stock Purchases
Biden Announces Another Student Loan Bailout
What Raisi’s Death Means for Iran, the World
California Has Become a Billboard Advertisement for Trump Amid Rising Gas Prices
Nikki Haley Announces Who She's Voting For
Millions of Illegal Immigrants Rush to Border Before November Election
NYC Parents Expressed Concerns About 'Transgender' Athletes. Here's How Democrats Responde...
Trump to Make Waves With Unusual Group As They Abandon Joe Biden
Democrat Lawmakers in One State Want to Change the Term ‘Offender’
Reuters Poll: Biden's Job Approval Falls to Lowest Level Since...
Trump Was Asked About Policies Restricting Birth Control. Here's What He Said.
Tipsheet

Ohio Has a Warning for Joe Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 22, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

President Joe Biden’s candidacy is on the line in Ohio after Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a warning that the commander-in-chief is on track to miss the state's deadline for filing as a candidate.

Advertisement

According to current Ohio law, state officials must certify the ballot on August 7.– 90 days before the election. However, Biden won't be nominated until the Democratic National Convention on August 19.

LaRose said the Democratic Party has not yet offered a solution to the issue that coincides with the state's law. 

“I write to inform you that my office still has not received communication on behalf of the Ohio Democratic Party or the Democratic National Committee that clarifies the party’s intent to comply with Ohio’s ballot access deadline,” LaRose wrote in a letter addressed to Liz Walters, the Chairwoman of the Ohio Democratic Party.

LaRose insisted that it is not his choice to exclude Biden from the Ohio ballot, but he said he must adhere to the law. He blamed the issue on a conflict created by the Democratic Party, which has "No legally acceptable remedy.” 

"I’ve said from here to Colorado that it’s in the best interest of voters to have a choice in the race for president. I’m also duty-bound to follow the law as Ohio’s chief elections officer,he continued. 

House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said there has always been dysfunction and that she was skeptical from the beginning that there would be a legislative fix to the impending issue. 

Recommended

KJP Thought She Could Take a Victory Lap Over Student Debt 'Relief' at Today's Briefing. She Was Wrong. Spencer Brown
Advertisement

“And I think we've seen that folks have not been able to put aside partisanship and hyper-partisanship and infighting,she said.

Some Democrats argued that the state could adopt a "provisional certification,” but LaRose declared he would not make any exceptions. 

However, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) argued that Biden will be on the November ballot, saying that if the legislature doesn’t take action, it will be "Done by the court."

Biden campaign spokesperson Charles Lutvak is confident that the president’s name will appear on the Ohio ballot. 

“Election after election, states across the country have acted in line with the bipartisan consensus and taken the necessary steps to ensure the presidential nominees from both parties will be on the ballot,Lutvak said. "And this election is no different — Alabama, with full Republican support, and Washington state are already taking action to ensure that voters can exercise their right to vote for the candidate of their choice in November.”

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KJP Thought She Could Take a Victory Lap Over Student Debt 'Relief' at Today's Briefing. She Was Wrong. Spencer Brown
California Has Become a Billboard Advertisement for Trump Amid Rising Gas Prices Sarah Arnold
Is Oreo About to Be the Next Bud Light? Mia Cathell
Trump to Make Waves With Unusual Group As They Abandon Joe Biden Sarah Arnold
BREAKING: Here's Why RNC HQ Was Placed on Lockdown This Morning Spencer Brown
What an Expert Witness for Trump's Defense Would Have Told Jurors If He Hadn't Been Muzzled by the Judge Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
KJP Thought She Could Take a Victory Lap Over Student Debt 'Relief' at Today's Briefing. She Was Wrong. Spencer Brown
Advertisement