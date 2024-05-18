Why These Voters Say the Trump Trial Is Backfiring on Democrats

Democrats have pulled out all the stops to get former President Donald Trump out of the 2024 presidential race. However, it may be backfiring.

Swing state voters explained why the contentious Trump’s “hush-hush money” trial won’t cause them to vote for President Joe Biden despite the left’s desperate attempt to paint the GOP frontrunner as a bad guy.

Georgia and Michigan voters told MSNBC that the criminal trial against Trump will not paint Biden in a better light— saying the opposite actually.

“It’s actually making people more angry,” a Georgia voter told NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander. “They know that this is a guy that he’s a billionaire. And he doesn’t need to run for president. But he’s doing it for us. He has a heart of gold.”

Another Georgia voter said that charges against Trump are not deterring them from voting for him in November.

According to a New York Times/Siena College, Trump leads Biden in Georgia— a crucial swing state that the Democrat won in 2020.

Other polls found that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s politically motivated case against Trump has no impact on whether they will vote for him.

A recent Emerson College poll suggested that a potential Trump conviction would not deter most swing-state voters in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania from still supporting the former president.

Meanwhile, a Michigan voter, who is between voting for Trump or not voting at all, told the outlet that if the GOP candidate were to be found guilty, it would not impact her views about him.

“I feel like he’s been hunted down,” they said.

Georgia voters also told the outlet that Trump’s legal battles make them want to vote for Trump even more.

“It’s actually caused me to support him more,” a voter told MSNBC. “I just don’t believe that it’s a coincidence we have a trial happening in Atlanta, we have one happening in New York, so the question people are beginning to ask themselves like I did, is like, why now?”

Another said that he respects Trump for continuing to fight for what’s right despite being repeatedly beaten down by the left.