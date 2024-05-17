The Left is Freaking Out Over Justice Alito's American Flag
Harrison Butker Jersey Sales Skyrocket Following Catholic Focused, Family-First Commencement Speech

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 17, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s jersey sales skyrocketed after making a powerful commencement speech condemning woke culture and its attack on Catholic and conservative values. 

Despite his speech receiving major backlash from liberals and far-left feminists, Butker’s jersey is in high demand among fans on the NFL’s website and others. 

For instance, his jersey is listed as “Most Popular in Jerseys” on the Fanatics website. 

Since his speech at Benedictine College — a private Catholic school— Butker has received hate, with many claiming he attacked women’s and LGBTQ rights. 

However, he simply decried the left’s “girl boss” narrative and instead told the young women in the crowd that raising a family and building a home would be one of the most joyous things that happen to them. 

I’m not sure the root of this, but at least I can offer one controversial antidote that I believe will have a lasting impact for generations to come: get married and start a family,” Butker said. "I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

Woke, left-wing radicals have since called for Butker to be fired from the NFL  after a petition labeled him as “Racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, and anti-abortion.” 

It has already accumulated more than 56,000 signatures with a goal of 75,000. 

The NFL has begun to distance itself from Butker, saying that it does not stand by the Chief player’s views. 

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told People magazine in a written statement. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

