Joe Biden Is Trying to Score Points Off of His Dead Son Again
Cocaine Found at US Capitol Police HQ
Abbeville Churchgoers Stop Teen From Opening Fire During Mass
Maddow Is Baffled by Suit-Wearing Pols, CNN Pimps for Biden, and Bill Kristol...
Stormy Daniels: the Rosa Parks of Porn Stars
Portion of Texas Bridge Collapses After Getting Hit by Barge
Will Joe Biden Be Able to Recover After These Dismal Poll Numbers?
Gavin Newsom Blames State's Budget Deficit on 'Climate Change'
Ohio Pleads With Biden Admin to Take Action After Finding 'Non-Citizens' on State...
Illegal Immigrant Murdered Woman, Attacked Two Other With a Baseball Bat on Biden's...
‘I Was Wrong’: RFK Jr. Clarifies His Stance on Third-Trimester Abortions
Staff at One California School Signed a Letter Accusing Israel of ‘Apartheid’
Even The Washington Post Is Calling Biden Out for His Claims About 9...
The Coast Guard Intercepted Illegal Aliens En Route to the U.S. Here's What...
Tipsheet

Pro-Hamas Protestors Storm and Occupy a UC Irvine Building

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 15, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Hundreds of pro-Hamas protestors stormed a building at the University of California, Irvine on Wednesday, prompting local law enforcement to warn students to "shelter in place.” 

Advertisement

The demonstration escalated after they swarmed and occupied the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall on the California campus and began to barricade the building. 

According to law enforcement, the group of pro-Hamas protestors who stormed the building was the same group who set up the encampment and occupied the area since April 29. 

The protestors chanted "Long live Palestine” while clashing with police officers. They also yelled "Free, free Palestine” and "From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free.” 

Hundreds of police officers in riot gear confronted the protesters, prompting a tense and chaotic moment between the two groups.

Recommended

Stormy Daniels: the Rosa Parks of Porn Stars Ann Coulter
Advertisement

The protestors began stacking the tents on top of each other in an attempt to block the building. 

However, law enforcement forced their way past the pro-terrorism agitators and began dismantling the tents. 

Students for Justice in Palestine and the UCI Divest Coalition said that the mission of Wednesday's protest was to demand UCl drop student suspensions related to the encampment and "to demand UCI end its complicity in genocide.”


Tags: PROTESTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stormy Daniels: the Rosa Parks of Porn Stars Ann Coulter
Biden Blasted for Breaking Another Election Norm Katie Pavlich
Buttigieg 'Speechless' Over Airline Industry's Response to New Fee Rules Leah Barkoukis
Abbeville Churchgoers Stop Teen From Opening Fire During Mass Matt Vespa
Will Joe Biden Be Able to Recover After These Dismal Poll Numbers? Sarah Arnold
Gavin Newsom Blames State's Budget Deficit on 'Climate Change' Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stormy Daniels: the Rosa Parks of Porn Stars Ann Coulter
Advertisement