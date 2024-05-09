Joe Biden Faces Impeachment Calls After Threatening to Withhold Weapons From Israel

Republicans are calling for immediate disciplinary action against President Joe Biden after he threatened to withhold ammunition from Israel.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) suggested that Biden should be impeached for caving to pro-Hamas agitators and halting the shipment of offensive weapons to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in an attempt to prevent the Jewish state from attacking the terrorist group in Rafah.

Advertisement

Several GOP lawmakers, including Cotton, say Biden deliberately did it as a “political decision” ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“The House has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection,” Cotton wrote on X. “Only with Biden, it’s true.”

The House has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection. Only with Biden, it’s true. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) May 9, 2024

In response to Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) drafting impeachment articles against the president, Kash Patel, former DoD Chief of Staff, drew comparisons of Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan to his threatening to cut off aid to Israel.

He noted that Biden’s reckless actions have abandoned the nation’s allies that have resulted in the release of terrorists.

“Today, we face another grave error under the same misguided leadership as President Biden threatens to cut off aid to Israel in the midst of their ongoing conflict,” Patel said. “This decision not only jeopardizes our key ally but mirrors the recklessness we've seen with the Afghanistan debacle. I stand with Congressman Cory Mills in drafting impeachment articles against President Biden, because we must demand accountability and restore the type of steadfast leadership that protects American interests and our allies, the kind President Donald Trump exemplified.”

Patel explained that Biden has left the U.S. a more dangerous place due to his catastrophic failures.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind) has also accused Biden of “bowing to the demands of Little Gazas on Ivy League campuses,” adding that the president cares more about getting the votes of “ blue-haired gender studies majors” than he does Americans and the Israeli community.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party continues to push billions of aid to Ukraine as its war with Russia continues, ignoring the necessary aid and support Israel needs now more than ever.

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL.) suggested that Biden halted the shipment of weapons to Israel only to gain back the votes he lost over his pro-Israel stance.