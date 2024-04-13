Lawmakers Send Stern Message to Biden Amid Iran Attack

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle had a few things to say to President Joe Biden after Iran launched dozens of drones against Israel in an unprecedented attack.

“Don’t” Biden told Iran just one day before it launched an attack on Israel late Saturday.

If it wasn't obvious already, Biden isn't exactly the most intimidating president foreign countries have ever seen.

In response to the attack, Republicans criticized Biden for his failed policies on the global stage.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) blamed the Biden Administration, saying that the president’s lack of threat toward Iran aggravated the country's attack.

As Israel faces this vicious attack from Iran, America must show our full resolve to stand with our critical ally. The world must be assured: Israel is not alone.



I will continue to engage with the White House to insist upon a proper response. The Biden Administration’s… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 13, 2024

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) pointed out key differences regarding the nation's foreign policy between the Trump and Biden administrations.

Under Trump Israel got the Golan Heights.



Under Biden Israel got attacked. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 13, 2024

Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn blamed the Biden Administration for the attack, saying that D.C. Democrats are funding the attacks on foreign countries.

The dirty little secret is that U.S. taxpayers are funding all sides of the war in the Middle East. We’re funding Iran (a state sponsor of terror), all of its surrogates (Hamas, Hezbollah & the Houthi rebels in Yemen), we’re funding Israel (who is suppose to be our closest ally)… https://t.co/ZZA9wWuRwX — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) April 13, 2024

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) stated that Biden drives the U.S. towards WWIII, adding that Americans need Trump back in office more than ever.

President Trump implemented one of the strongest peace deals in Middle East under the Abraham Accords. Israel was safe, our allies supported, and adversaries in fear.



Under Biden, Israel suffered a horrendous attack on Oct 7th, American and Israelis are being held hostage,… — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) April 13, 2024

Former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence Richard Grenell also refused to refrain from holding the Biden Administration accountable.

I’m getting angrier every hour with the Biden Administration.



They’ve ushered in multiple wars. They did this!



They must not just be defeated in November - they must be shown a humiliating defeat so that no Democrat ever supports radical Left policies. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 13, 2024

In addition, Rep. Nancy Mace (R- S.C.) predicted that the president’s unfulfilled promises and weaknesses would result in WWIII.

Iran's drone strikes show us President Biden's approach with Iran and the Middle East is backwards. Now as we risk entering WWIII, the U.S. must stand by Israel's commitment to democracy. The president must stand firm, and stop coddling Iran immediately. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 13, 2024

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) did not hold back on his thoughts either as Israel braces for attack.

“Iran has encircled Israel and has been attacking our Israeli allies from almost every front for months. They have launched attacks from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, the West Bank, Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon, and of course the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Now they have escalated by launching attacks directly from Iranian territory," Cruz said in a statement. "These attacks are enabled and financed by deliberate policy choices made by Joe Biden and Biden officials, who have allowed roughly $100 billion to flow to Iran since 2021. Americans and Israelis have been made catastrophically more vulnerable by these policies."