Lawmakers Send Stern Message to Biden Amid Iran Attack

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 13, 2024 8:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle had a few things to say to President Joe Biden after Iran launched dozens of drones against Israel in an unprecedented attack.

“Don’t” Biden told Iran just one day before it launched an attack on Israel late Saturday. 

If it wasn't obvious already, Biden isn't exactly the most intimidating president foreign countries have ever seen. 

In response to the attack, Republicans criticized Biden for his failed policies on the global stage. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) blamed the Biden Administration, saying that the president’s lack of threat toward Iran aggravated the country's attack.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) pointed out key differences regarding the nation's foreign policy between the Trump and Biden administrations. 

Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn blamed the Biden Administration for the attack, saying that D.C. Democrats are funding the attacks on foreign countries.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) stated that Biden drives the U.S. towards WWIII, adding that Americans need Trump back in office more than ever. 

Former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence Richard Grenell also refused to refrain from holding the Biden Administration accountable. 

In addition, Rep. Nancy Mace (R- S.C.) predicted that the president’s unfulfilled promises and weaknesses would result in WWIII. 

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) did not hold back on his thoughts either as Israel braces for attack.

 “Iran has encircled Israel and has been attacking our Israeli allies from almost every front for months. They have launched attacks from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, the West Bank, Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon, and of course the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Now they have escalated by launching attacks directly from Iranian territory," Cruz said in a statement. "These attacks are enabled and financed by deliberate policy choices made by Joe Biden and Biden officials, who have allowed roughly $100 billion to flow to Iran since 2021. Americans and Israelis have been made catastrophically more vulnerable by these policies."

