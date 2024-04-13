AP Really Wants You to Believe Illegal Aliens Are the Key to a Healthy U.S. Economy

Liberal media outlets will do anything to get you to believe the lies of the Biden Administration and disguise the true devious efforts of the Democrat Party.

Titled, “How Immigrant Workers In U.S. Have Helped Boost Job Growth and Stave Off a Recession,” the Associated Press is working overtime to convince Americans that illegal immigration is good for the country.

AP tells its readers that the key to a healthy U.S. economy is illegal immigrant workers who are “eager” to fill U.S. jobs.

The article follows a Venezuelan immigrant, Luisana Silva, who “traveled the length of Mexico, crossed the Rio Grande, and then turned themselves into the U.S. Border Patrol.”

AP claims that illegal immigrants, such as Silva, have helped the U.S. to add millions of jobs to the nation and contributed to its booming and “prospering” economy. The article claims that illegal aliens are the reason the U.S. has not hit a recession.

The millions of jobs that Silva and other new immigrant arrivals have been filling in the United States appear to solve a riddle that has confounded economists for at least a year. How has the economy managed to prosper, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs, month after month, at a time when the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates to fight inflation — normally a recipe for a recession? Increasingly, the answer appears to be immigrants — whether living in the United States legally or not. The influx of foreign-born adults vastly raised the supply of available workers after a U.S. labor shortage had left many companies unable to fill jobs. Via AP.

AP claimed that U.S. employers desperately need new arrivals of illegal immigrants so that their businesses can survive.

“If you want to boost the economy,” Jan Gautam, CEO of the lodging company Interessant Hotels & Resort Management said. “It definitely needs to have more immigrants coming out to this country.”

The article continues to claim that illegal immigrants have driven economic growth and have created more job openings, easing pressure on companies that have raised wages and who have then passed on their higher labor costs to their customers because of higher prices that contribute to inflation.

“There’s been something of a mystery — how are we continuing to get such extraordinarily strong job growth with inflation still continuing to come down?’’ said Heidi Shierholz, president of the Economic Policy Institute and a former chief economist at the Labor Department told the outlet. “The immigration numbers being higher than what we had thought — that really does pretty much solve that puzzle.’’

AP said that if it weren’t for illegal immigration, the U.S. economy would be suffering because it would not have the “highly skilled” labor that comes from outside of the United States.

According to an analysis by Wendy Edelberg and Tara Watson— economists at the Brookings Institution’s Hamilton Project— only 27 percent of the 3.3 million immigrants who entered the U.S. in 2023 did so through “lawful permanent residents’’ or on temporary visas. The rest crossed the southern border either illegally, or have overstayed their visas, are awaiting immigration court proceedings, or are on a parole program that lets them stay in the country temporarily.