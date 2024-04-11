'I Am Not Capitulating': Top Conservative Bites Back After Durbin Subpoena
Catherine Herridge Had Some Brutal Words to Describe Her Termination From CBS News
OJ Simpson Has Died
Biden's New ATF Rule Could Open Millions of Lawful Gun Owners to Criminal...
Mayorkas Finally Admits What We All Knew
Trump Campaign Wants These Changes Made to Debate Schedule
Maxine Waters Did Not React Well to Someone Doing to Her What She...
This Liberal City Plans to Defund Its Police In Order Pay for the...
Is HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra Leaving?
Oversight Hearing Highlights How the Border Crisis Is Impacting Tribal Lands
Of Course People Are Already Insisting the Francis Scott Key Bridge Name Be...
Watch: Canada's Next Conservative Prime Minister Shows What Supporting Israel Looks Like
Texas High School Teacher Recruited Vulnerable Students for Prostitution, Police Say
Here's What Happened When Rashida Tlaib Was Asked About 'Death to America' Chants
Tipsheet

DeSantis to Reportedly Fundraise for Trump's 2024 Campaign

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 11, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) told donors and supporters that he will fundraise for former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, signifying a potential shift within the Republican Party. 

Advertisement

During a private event last week at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in South Florida, DeSantis said he plans to help raise money for Trump ahead of the November election. According to sources who attended the private gathering pointed out that the Florida governor pledged his support for the 2024 GOP candidate after dropping out of the presidential race. 

“I would say the majority in the room would now be willing to help Trump,” an attendee at the event said. 

DeSantis endorsed Trump for president in January, suggesting the feud between the two Republicans has simmered. 

In February, DeSantis addressed the criticisms that Trump had previously rendered at the governor. He suggested that Trump has “people in his inner circle who were a part of our orbit years ago that we fired, and I think some of that is they have an ax to grind.”

“The dynamic of the race is not that they were attacking me and Republican voters all of a sudden didn’t like me,” DeSantis reportedly said. “That wasn’t it at all. The dynamics of the race were, that he kept getting indicted and he drew more support out of sympathy for that, and then he had the conservative media that basically rallied to him and made it where a lot of voters thought his nomination was inevitable.”

A Trump campaign adviser said that they were not aware DeSantis intended to fundraise for the 45th president, saying that “everyone should be working towards defeating Joe Biden and electing President Trump.”

Recommended

Now-Deleted Navy Photo Is So Bad Even the Space Force Called It Out Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Roy Bailey, co-chair of DeSantis’ national finance advisory board, pointed out in an interview on Wednesday that the governor’s support for the former president could greatly benefit the chances of Trump securing a second term. 

“I know where there are DeSantis supporters all over Texas and all over the country that will want to help President Trump. So that’s what I’ll try to make happen,” Bailey said, adding that he will follow the governor’s lead in fundraising for Trump’s campaign. 

On Saturday, Trump raised $50.5 million during an exclusive fundraising dinner in Palm Beach, blowing President Joe Biden’s fundraising efforts out of the water. 

Trump broke “every fundraising record in history for a Republican or Democrat,” significantly beating Biden’s $26 million that he brought in during a celebrity and Democrat-packed New York City fundraiser last month. 

Tags: RON DESANTIS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Now-Deleted Navy Photo Is So Bad Even the Space Force Called It Out Leah Barkoukis
Kennedy Stumps Witness When He Asks Her to Back Up Her Own Claims Townhall Video
'I Am Not Capitulating': Top Conservative Bites Back After Durbin Subpoena Katie Pavlich
TalkTV Host Gives 'Epic' Response to Guest Who States Preferred Pronouns at Start of Interview Leah Barkoukis
Catherine Herridge Had Some Brutal Words to Describe Her Termination From CBS News Matt Vespa
Time to Rethink Your Never Trumpism Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Now-Deleted Navy Photo Is So Bad Even the Space Force Called It Out Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement