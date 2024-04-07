Trump Fundraiser Outpaces Biden’s by Massive Amount In Just One Night

Former President Donald Trump smashed fundraising numbers in just one night, bringing in tens of millions of dollars during an exclusive campaign fundraising event.

Advertisement

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee (RNC) blew President Joe Biden out of the water on Saturday after raking in more than $50.5 million during a dinner in Palm Beach.

Trump not only broke “every fundraising record in history for a Republican or Democrat,” he significantly beat Biden’s mere $26 million that he brought in during a celebrity and Democrat-packed New York City fundraiser last month.

“Tonight will be an incredible night for President Trump and the Republican Party, raising an astounding $50.5 million,” Trump campaign senior advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement. “Meanwhile, after locking up the nomination in one of the fastest primaries in modern political history, Donald J. Trump is winning poll after poll and proving that the enthusiasm is on his side. It’s clearer than ever that we have the message, the operation, and the money to propel President Trump to victory on November 5.”

Americans are “fed up with Biden’s record of failure, from the open southern border and sky-high inflation to the migrant crime crisis that has made everyone less safe,” the statement continued.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez pointed out that it took one president to raise over $50 million, and three presidents— Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton— to raise just $25 million.

Hosted by hedge fund founder John Paulson, the fundraising event scored an audience of influential businessmen including, casino tycoon Steve Wynn, Bigelow Aerospace Founder and President Robert Bigelow, and former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Trump addressed reporters briefly, saying that Americans—rich and poor— want change and that the United States has become a “laughingstock all over the world” under the Biden Administration.

A large chunk of the contributions made will go toward the Trump 47 Committee, a fundraising agreement with the RNC, state Republican parties, and the PAC Save America to pay significant portions of Trump's legal bills.

Earlier in the day, the Biden campaign announced it had raised $90 million in March, entering April with $192 million cash on hand.



