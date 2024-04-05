Illegal Immigrants Are Now Showing Up In the CBO Payroll Report

Illegal immigrants are reaping the benefits of native-born Americans such as healthcare, social security, and other government programs usually only provided to U.S. citizens.

This week, CNBC pointed out that illegal immigrants are now showing up in the Congressional Budget Office’s payroll report.

“The CBO just upgraded by like four million, the number of immigrants who are in this country— documented and undocumented as well,” the host said. “Those folks are showing up in the payroll report.

In addition, the outlet asked the NEC director on labor and immigration Lael Brainard how many work permits the agency has issued to non-citizens, which she refused to say.

“Yeah so I can't give you any specific numbers,” Brainard said.

In so-called sanctuary cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, illegal immigrants are granted a wide variety of benefits just because they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

In Chicago, illegal aliens are given Food, laundry, mental health screenings, and up to $15,000 a year for housing assistance.

In Los Angeles, immigrants receive full health insurance and at least $1,000 a month thanks to a guaranteed income pilot program.

Meanwhile, in New York City, undocumented aliens get the most in benefits, including guaranteed housing, a $ 1,000-a-month debit card, and a $ 1,400-month SNAP benefit card.

