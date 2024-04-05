Gov. Abbott Warns of Possible 9/11-Like Terrorist Attack Amid Joe Biden's Open Border

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is warning Americans that another 9/11-like attack is a strong possibility as President Joe Biden’s open border continues to pose a security risk to the United States.

Advertisement

He criticized the Biden Administration for refusing to take responsibility and stop terrorists from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, threatening American communities and their safety.

Abbott said that the number of known illegal terrorist immigrants that have been apprehended is “extraordinary,” but stressed that an even bigger number of illegal aliens have successfully crossed the border without being caught.

More from the Texas governor’sinterview with Fox News.

The administration is doing nothing to stop terrorists from coming across the border. They are knowingly allowing them in. And there are two categories here. There are the terrorists who were actually apprehended. The terrorists apprehended are an all-time record. Many multiples of those who came across the border under the Trump administration. Second… the terrorist will pay extra not to be caught. What that means is the number that we've caught — which is extraordinary — there's far more than that have gotten across the border. Also last month, the FBI director talked about a potential 9/11-type terrorist attack because of the terrorists who are coming across our border. The chief job of the President of the United States is national security. President Biden is failing at national security. We are extraordinarily concerned about a terrorist attack occurring in Texas or elsewhere in the United States because the terrorists who are crossing our border at will go unstopped by the bottom.

As I reportedlast month, illegal immigrants continue to flood into the U.S. under Biden’s open border, with an extreme uptick in potential terrorist-linked illegal aliens making their way into the country.

There have been at least 98 illegal immigrants apprehended who were on the terror watchlist in fiscal 2022. That number jumped to 172 in 2023. During just the first four months of fiscal 2024, Border Patrol agents encountered 59 terrorist-linked individuals.

According to reports for the terror watchlist for fiscal year 2023 from Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), at least 154 encounters at the northern and southern borders among ports of entry and 505 encounters at the ports of entry.