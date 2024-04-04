Trump Takes Massive Lead Over Biden, Sending Democrats Into a Downward Spiral of Worry

It may be a little too soon to start popping the champagne bottles, but with less than seven months until the 2024 presidential election, things are looking good for former President Donald Trump.

A recent Rasmussen poll found that Trump holds an eight-point lead over President Joe Biden— whose campaign is like looking down a black hole of nothing.

Currently, Trump has secured 49 percent of support, while Biden sits at just 41 percent.

Recent polls are forcing Democrats to face reality, admitting that they are prepared to lose in the November election.

Democrat fundraiser John Morgan admitted that he is nervous voters won’t come through for Biden as Trump continues to gain steam in the race.

“I’m as nervous as a cat in a room full of rocking chairs.’ Yes, hell yes,” Morgan told the Washington Post. “We all know this is a jump ball. In 2016, we were reading Nate Silver, and we weren’t worried at all. When we woke up, we realized we’ve never been to Wisconsin and we’ve never been to Michigan and then all the Monday-morning quarterbacks are out.”

Among varying demographics, Trump still holds the lead— even with those Biden secured in 2020.

Trump beats Biden 48 to 37 percent among Hispanics, while Biden’s support among Black voters dropped to 66 percent— a stark contrast from the 90 percent of black voters who supported him in 2020.

The WaPo questioned whether Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez would be to blame for the president’s loss.

In response, Morgan said that no one expects Biden to win.

“That won’t be the case for Julie,” Morgan said. “Because we all are prepared to lose. … No matter what, I don’t think people are going to blame Julie like people blame Robby Mook for Hillary. Because Hillary was supposed to win this.”

Former President Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign manager James Carville also acknowledged Trump’s massive lead over Biden, expressing worry about the “uncomfortably close” race.