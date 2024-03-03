Joe Biden's 2024 Chances Look Grim As Trump Tops the Polls

Former President Trump is not going anywhere, compared to President Joe Biden who will be crawling into a nursing home after his defeat.

The voters are speaking and the polls don’t lie: Americans want Trump back in the White House for a second term.

According to a new New York Times and Siena College poll released on Saturday, Trump leads Biden by five points overall among registered voters. Trump has secured 48 percent of the support, compared to Biden’s 43 percent— with ten percent uncommitted.

Trump is also gaining support from a wide range of key demographics that initially supported Biden during the 2020 election.

The poll found that among black voters, Biden’s support has dropped to 66 percent, a stark contrast from the 90 percent of black voters who supported him in 2020.

The 45th president also has seemingly won over the votes of Hispanics with 46 percent of the vote. 53 percent of white voters also prefer Trump to be president over Biden.

In addition, 97 percent of respondents who voted for Trump in 2020 suggested that they would vote for him again in November. However, only 83 percent of previous Biden voters said that they would support the president in the 2024 election.

“So far, it is Mr. Trump who has better unified his party, even amid an ongoing primary contest,” the Times wrote.

Meanwhile, ten percent of respondents said that they voted for Biden in 2020, but said they will be voting for Trump this time around.

The poll also found that less than a fifth of voters believe they are doing better under Biden’s presidency, while 43 percent of respondents said that the president’s policies have hurt them.