Comer Urges Joe Biden to Testify As Part of Impeachment Inquiry

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) called on President Joe Biden to testify as part of their impeachment inquiry.

Comer announced Thursday that it is in the “best interest of the American people” for Biden to address the country and answer questions about his position regarding his involvement in his family’s shady business dealings.

Advertisement

In a letter, Comer stressed that the president must explain the Biden family's “pay-for-influence schemes.”

The Republican said that he would allow Biden to speak on the “yawning gap” between his public statements about the shady business dealings and the evidence the Oversight Committee has gathered.

During the 118th Congress, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has been investigating influence peddling conducted by you and your family. [The committee has] accounted for over $24 million that has flowed from foreign sources to you, your family, and their business associates. [The committee has] no legitimate services to merit such lucrative payments. You have repeatedly denied playing any role in your family’s business activities, but the Committee has amassed evidence—including bank records and witness testimony—that wholly contradicts your position on these matters. [The White House] has taken a position hostile to the Committee’s investigation and refuses to release certain information or make available witnesses to testify regarding issues relevant to the ongoing impeachment inquiry currently authorized by the full House of Representatives. In light of the yawning gap between your public statements and evidence assembled by the Committee, as well as the White House’s obstruction, it is in the best interest of the American people for you to answer questions from Members of Congress directly, and I hereby invite you to do so.

Comer’s letter also asked several questions for Biden to answer, including whether he has met with certain foreign CEOs such as Ye Jianming, the former chairman of a Chinese energy conglomerate.

The Republican proposed April 16, 2024, for the hearing to occur, but noted that he is open to accommodating Biden’s schedule.