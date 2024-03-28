There's an Update on Security for Biden's Gaza Port and a New 'Peacekeeping...
Biden Blows Off Respects for Murdered New York City Police Officer
New York City Councilwoman Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Over One Question
CNBC: Voters Want Trump to Combat Runaway Inflation
‘No Tampons, No Peace!’: Panic at Vanderbilt University Sit-In As Protestors Realize It...
A Massive Government Assisted Caravan Is Heading Through Mexico
Americans React to Biden Skipping Out on Slain NYPD Officer's Wake and Instead...
How Does RFK Jr. Affect This Presidential Race?
Judge In Hunter Biden's Tax Fraud Case Doesn't Buy Attorney's Claims
New Poll Shows How Hispanic Voters Feel About Biden Describing Laken Riley's Alleged...
Who Will Replace Mike Gallagher? Poll Shows It's Pro-Trump Alex Bruesewitz’s 'Race to...
Flashback: Two Cycles After Running on Gore's Ticket, Lieberman Endorses McCain at GOP...
Here's When Impeachment Articles Against Mayorkas Will Be Presented to the Senate
Tennessee Music Venue to Host ‘Trans Day Of Vengeance’ Event One Year After...
Tipsheet

Comer Urges Joe Biden to Testify As Part of Impeachment Inquiry

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 28, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) called on President Joe Biden to testify as part of their impeachment inquiry. 

Comer announced Thursday that it is in the “best interest of the American people” for Biden to address the country and answer questions about his position regarding his involvement in his family’s shady business dealings. 

Advertisement

In a letter, Comer stressed that the president must explain the Biden family's “pay-for-influence schemes.” 

The Republican said that he would allow Biden to speak on the “yawning gap” between his public statements about the shady business dealings and the evidence the Oversight Committee has gathered.

During the 118th Congress, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has been investigating influence peddling conducted by you and your family. [The committee has] accounted for over $24 million that has flowed from foreign sources to you, your family, and their business associates. [The committee has] no legitimate services to merit such lucrative payments. You have repeatedly denied playing any role in your family’s business activities, but the Committee has amassed evidence—including bank records and witness testimony—that wholly contradicts your position on these matters. [The White House] has taken a position hostile to the Committee’s investigation and refuses to release certain information or make available witnesses to testify regarding issues relevant to the ongoing impeachment inquiry currently authorized by the full House of Representatives. In light of the yawning gap between your public statements and evidence assembled by the Committee, as well as the White House’s obstruction, it is in the best interest of the American people for you to answer questions from Members of Congress directly, and I hereby invite you to do so.

Recommended

Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Comer’s letter also asked several questions for Biden to answer, including whether he has met with certain foreign CEOs such as Ye Jianming, the former chairman of a Chinese energy conglomerate. 

The Republican proposed April 16, 2024, for the hearing to occur, but noted that he is open to accommodating Biden’s schedule. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Time for Another Bizarre, Easily-Disprovable Lie From Joe Biden Guy Benson
‘No Tampons, No Peace!’: Panic at Vanderbilt University Sit-In As Protestors Realize It Won’t Be Catered Brad Slager
New York City Councilwoman Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Over One Question Katie Pavlich
A Massive Government Assisted Caravan Is Heading Through Mexico Sarah Arnold
There's an Update on Security for Biden's Gaza Port and a New 'Peacekeeping Force' Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement