There's an Update on Security for Biden's Gaza Port and a New 'Peacekeeping...
Biden Blows Off Respects for Murdered New York City Police Officer
New York City Councilwoman Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Over One Question
CNBC: Voters Want Trump to Combat Runaway Inflation
‘No Tampons, No Peace!’: Panic at Vanderbilt University Sit-In As Protestors Realize It...
Comer Urges Joe Biden to Testify As Part of Impeachment Inquiry
Americans React to Biden Skipping Out on Slain NYPD Officer's Wake and Instead...
How Does RFK Jr. Affect This Presidential Race?
Judge In Hunter Biden's Tax Fraud Case Doesn't Buy Attorney's Claims
New Poll Shows How Hispanic Voters Feel About Biden Describing Laken Riley's Alleged...
Who Will Replace Mike Gallagher? Poll Shows It's Pro-Trump Alex Bruesewitz’s 'Race to...
Flashback: Two Cycles After Running on Gore's Ticket, Lieberman Endorses McCain at GOP...
Here's When Impeachment Articles Against Mayorkas Will Be Presented to the Senate
Tennessee Music Venue to Host ‘Trans Day Of Vengeance’ Event One Year After...
Tipsheet

A Massive Government Assisted Caravan Is Heading Through Mexico

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 28, 2024 7:30 PM
Spencer Brown/Townhall

A massive government-funded caravan is moving through Mexico where they will travel by bus to the United States. 

The Migrant Way of the Cross is currently making its way to the U.S. with more than 2,000 illegal immigrants with the help of government officials and NGOs. 

Advertisement

The caravan departed from Mexico’s Chiapas southern border carrying an oversized white wooden cross to show the so-called “hardships” illegal immigrants have to face while traveling to the U.S. 

As the group made their way through Mexico, Mexican police officers escorted them alongside the road and controlled traffic.

The Mexican National Migration Institute (INM) has been working with cities to make preparations to find illegal aliens shelter, food, and supplies as they head toward the U.S.-Mexico border. 

"We are in contact with people and personnel in migrant shelters in south Mexico. They say many people have come into the country recently and are being joined by others already there. And yes, they are coming to Juarez,” the Rev. Francisco Bueno Guillen, director of Casa del Migrante shelter in Juarez said. 

As organizers of the caravan spoke with Mexican media outlets, leaders can be heard on social media videos yelling through a bullhorn, “A la frontera!”— which means to the border! 

The group said that many of the illegal immigrants will land in border cities close to Tijuana, Mexico such as San Diego and South Texas. 

Recommended

Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Since President Joe Biden took office, immigrant shelters in the U.S. have exceeded overwhelming numbers. Many shelters have gone from being at 20 percent capacity to 75 percent capacity in just a few weeks. 

Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021, more than 294 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist have been apprehended at the southwest border between ports of entry. In 2023, Customs Border and Protection arrested 35, 433 illegal immigrants with criminal convictions nationwide, including 598 known gang members. 

2023 saw a record-breaking amount of illegal crossers apprehended at the southern border as Biden stood back and did nothing. December alone saw 276,000 apprehensions— the highest ever on record— just one month after November's highest, with nearly 250,000 border encounters. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Time for Another Bizarre, Easily-Disprovable Lie From Joe Biden Guy Benson
‘No Tampons, No Peace!’: Panic at Vanderbilt University Sit-In As Protestors Realize It Won’t Be Catered Brad Slager
New York City Councilwoman Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Over One Question Katie Pavlich
There's an Update on Security for Biden's Gaza Port and a New 'Peacekeeping Force' Katie Pavlich
Judge In Hunter Biden's Tax Fraud Case Doesn't Buy Attorney's Claims Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement