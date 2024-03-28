A Massive Government Assisted Caravan Is Heading Through Mexico

A massive government-funded caravan is moving through Mexico where they will travel by bus to the United States.

The Migrant Way of the Cross is currently making its way to the U.S. with more than 2,000 illegal immigrants with the help of government officials and NGOs.

Advertisement

The caravan departed from Mexico’s Chiapas southern border carrying an oversized white wooden cross to show the so-called “hardships” illegal immigrants have to face while traveling to the U.S.

As the group made their way through Mexico, Mexican police officers escorted them alongside the road and controlled traffic.

The Mexican National Migration Institute (INM) has been working with cities to make preparations to find illegal aliens shelter, food, and supplies as they head toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

"We are in contact with people and personnel in migrant shelters in south Mexico. They say many people have come into the country recently and are being joined by others already there. And yes, they are coming to Juarez,” the Rev. Francisco Bueno Guillen, director of Casa del Migrante shelter in Juarez said.

As organizers of the caravan spoke with Mexican media outlets, leaders can be heard on social media videos yelling through a bullhorn, “A la frontera!”— which means to the border!

The group said that many of the illegal immigrants will land in border cities close to Tijuana, Mexico such as San Diego and South Texas.

Since President Joe Biden took office, immigrant shelters in the U.S. have exceeded overwhelming numbers. Many shelters have gone from being at 20 percent capacity to 75 percent capacity in just a few weeks.

Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021, more than 294 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist have been apprehended at the southwest border between ports of entry. In 2023, Customs Border and Protection arrested 35, 433 illegal immigrants with criminal convictions nationwide, including 598 known gang members.

2023 saw a record-breaking amount of illegal crossers apprehended at the southern border as Biden stood back and did nothing. December alone saw 276,000 apprehensions— the highest ever on record— just one month after November's highest, with nearly 250,000 border encounters.