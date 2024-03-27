We’re Documenting the Threats Against America
Why a Trump 2024 Comeback Keeps Obama Up at Night

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 27, 2024 5:30 PM
Former President Obama is reportedly losing sleep over the strong possibility that former Trump will make a major comeback in November. 

According to a New York Times report, Obama is still as active in the White House as he was during his time as president— regularly making calls and visiting President Joe Biden over concerns he will lose the 2024 election. 

The report noted that Obama has been meeting with White House chief of staff Jeff Zients and top Biden campaign aides, citing “grave concern” amid an “incredibly” close upcoming presidential race. 

The anonymous aide said that Obama has “always” been worried that Biden won’t be able to pull enough votes to secure another term in the White House against Trump. The aide said that the former Democrat president is prepared to “eke it out” alongside Biden as polls close in on Trump making one of the greatest political comebacks in U.S. history. 

For the next seven months, a specific area of focus for Obama will be making fundraising appeals and helping to motivate young Americans, particularly Black and Latino voters, who are seen by campaign advisers as a weak spot for Biden’s candidacy. 

Obama has no plans to hit the stump aggressively until the fall, when early voting begins, following a pattern he has adopted since leaving office. Saving the former president until the end of the race – at the time when voters are paying the most attention – is how Obama and his advisers believe he can be the most effective. 

No firm travel plans have yet been made, aides said, but the former president is likely to visit college campuses in the fall as well as major cities in battleground states. Via the NYT. 

During a recent lunch, Obama reportedly told his former vice president that defeating Trump in November would be much harder than it was in 2020. 

According to a recent Economist/YouGov poll, Trump has a double-digit lead over Biden as Americans continue to express their frustration with the president over his lack of leadership duties that have destroyed the United States. 

Forty-four percent of respondents said that they plan to back Trump in November, while only 42 percent support Biden. This is a jump from a previous poll earlier this month that found that the two candidates were tied at 44 percent. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

