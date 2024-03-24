Gingrich Says Gaetz ‘Unleashed Demons’ After McCarthy Ouster

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R- GA) revealed his thoughts about Republican Party members attempting to oust a second House Speaker in less than a year.

During an interview with Fox News, Gingrich was asked why he thought some Republicans were abandoning their positions before their term was up. In response, Gingrich said that Matt Gaetz (R-FL.) “unleashed the demons” after he filed a motion to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

He said that Gaetz’s actions toward McCarthy should not be overlooked, suggesting that ever since McCarthy was forced to turn in his gravel, the lower chamber has been a “disaster.”

“Well I think, first of all, you’d have to have a totally different approach,” Gingrich said. “We shouldn’t underestimate how bad what Matt Gaetz did was for the whole system. He unleashed the demons, he went after somebody who would raise $480 million, had gained seats for three elections in a row, and he drove Kevin McCarthy out of office. From that point on, it has been a disaster.”

At the time, in October, Gaetz accused McCarthy of secretly making deals with the Democratic Party and purposefully throwing Republicans under the bus.

Since then, the House has been in shambles. Current House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was voted after a series of chaotic events. Gingrich said that Johnson had been given a difficult situation under the circumstances.

“I don’t blame Johnson, I think Speaker Johnson has a hand that’s virtually impossible to play and that’s where I think some of the people just make it worse,” Gingrich said.

“You have to decide. Sooner or later you’re going to realize the bills have been worse since McCarthy was gone. The Democrats are in greater control. The hard-liners on the right have done nothing except make it worse. The Freedom Caucus right now has been a disaster in public policy terms. If you think your job in life is to grandstand and complain while the other team runs over you, they’re doing a great job,” he continued.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate Johnson from his speakership this week after voting alongside Democrats on a spending bill.



