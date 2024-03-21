Democrat Mayor Blames MAGA Supporters for His Homeless Policy Being Rejected

Democrats tried and true tactic when their policies failed and Americans abandoned them: blame Donald Trump.

And it was no exception for Democrat Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson who claimed Trump supporters are the reason his homeless policy was rejected by voters.

Johnson’s progressive agenda failed Wednesday night after 53.7 percent of Chicagoans voted against his homeless referendum, compared to 46.3 percent who were in support of it.

The Democrat claimed that the same people who voted against his policy were “the same people who want to see Donald Trump … be president again.”

“There were 38,000 Republicans that showed up and voted for Donald Trump… in Chicago,” Johnson said. “If we’re trying to draw some conclusions, and you want some other analytics, you might want to discover that there’s a good chance that played a part in this referendum.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson is asked about his homeless policy getting rejected by voters



He blames Trump supporters in Chicago pic.twitter.com/FyQamNstym — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 21, 2024

Johnson’s Bring Chicago Home referendum sought to persuade voters to grant the city’s new progressives in charge a tax increase to address the homelessness crisis.

The policy strike out casts bad news for Johnson as he campaigned heavily on the homeless issue as a key pledge. Critics argued that the referendum would have exhausted sales in an already fragile market, hurt small landowners, and failed to actually address the homeless crisis.

This is not the first time Johnson has blamed Republicans for the devastating effects far-Left policies have had on the city.

As President Joe Biden’s ongoing illegal immigrant issue continues to plague the U.S., Johnson accused the liberal city’s crisis of "right-wing extremism.”

He blamed Republicans for the "chaos" his Democrat-run city has endured while seemingly doing nothing to tackle the issue.

Over 37,000 illegal immigrants have come to Chicago since 2022, forcing hard-working taxpayers to foot a $300 million bill to house and feed them.

