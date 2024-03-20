Biden Moves Forward With Unhinged Electric Vehicle Mandate
Hunter Biden Bails on Public Hearing He Demanded
Federal Reserve Provides an Update on Interest Rates...and It's Not Great
'TikTok Is Poison': Seven-Figure Ad Campaign Warns Parents of Platform's Danger
Iran's 'Clear and Present Danger' to Americans at Home
Gannet and AP Have a Divorce
Too Dumb for Harvard? Lemon's Too Dumb for Twitter
Colorado Democrats Move Forward With An 'Assault Weapons' Ban
'Be Quiet!' Angry Dan Goldman Snaps as Tony Bobulinski Dares to Defend Himself
Here's What Trump Had to Say About a National Abortion Ban
Another 'Oh My' 2024 National Poll Just Dropped
A 'New Day' for Iran Will Realize the Promises of the 2022 Uprising
A ‘Trans’ Athlete Sued to Compete Against Females. Here’s What Happened Next.
AOC's Gotcha Question for Bobulinski Backfires
Tipsheet

Here's What Voters Had to Say in Exit Polls After Trump-Endorsed Bernie Moreno's Big Win

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 20, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File

Following Tuesday night’s victory for Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio, voters reveal the decision behind casting their ballots for Bernie Moreno. 

Advertisement

According to exit polls conducted by CBS News, the majority of voters in Ohio’s Republican primary said that it was extremely important that the candidate supports former President Trump in his race for the White House.  

The poll found that 55 percent of Ohioans said it is “very important” that the state’s next Senator supports Trump, while 15 percent believe it is “somewhat important.”

Meanwhile, only 29 percent of Ohio voters said that it was not very important to them that their Senator backs Trump, while just nine percent feel that it is “not too important.” 

Moreno beat his establishment-backed opponent Sen. Matt Dolan (R-OH) despite facing several smear campaign attempts and conspiracy theories leading up to Tuesday’s election. 

The Cleveland businessman will take on incumbent Democrat Senate candidate Sherrod Brown in November. The race is expected to be a tight toss-up that could swing the balance of the Senate. 

In addition, the poll found that 45 percent of Ohio primary voters said that immigration is among their top concerns. 

Recommended

'Be Quiet!' Angry Dan Goldman Snaps as Tony Bobulinski Dares to Defend Himself Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

No surprise there as President Joe Biden refuses to do anything with the southern border and instead allows it to destroy the country. 

73 percent of Americans said that illegal immigrants who are living in the U.S. should be deported. However, only 23 percent of respondents believe they should be “offered a chance for legal status.”

Before the primary election, Moreno said that it is a “disgrace” Republicans have allowed over 5,000 illegal aliens to erode the nation, demanding the GOP to hold a “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, 29 percent of Ohioans said that the economy is their top issue, while 13 percent believe abortion is, and eight percent said foreign policy.

Tags: REPUBLICANS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Be Quiet!' Angry Dan Goldman Snaps as Tony Bobulinski Dares to Defend Himself Rebecca Downs
Judge: About My Decision on the Fani Willis Case… Mia Cathell
AOC's Gotcha Question for Bobulinski Backfires Rebecca Downs
Too Dumb for Harvard? Lemon's Too Dumb for Twitter Ann Coulter
Arizona Senator Announces That She's Planning to Get an Abortion Madeline Leesman
Bobulinski's Opening Statements for Oversight Committee Interrupted by Ranking Member Raskin Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Be Quiet!' Angry Dan Goldman Snaps as Tony Bobulinski Dares to Defend Himself Rebecca Downs
Advertisement