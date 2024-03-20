Here's What Voters Had to Say in Exit Polls After Trump-Endorsed Bernie Moreno's Big Win

Following Tuesday night’s victory for Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio, voters reveal the decision behind casting their ballots for Bernie Moreno.

According to exit polls conducted by CBS News, the majority of voters in Ohio’s Republican primary said that it was extremely important that the candidate supports former President Trump in his race for the White House.

The poll found that 55 percent of Ohioans said it is “very important” that the state’s next Senator supports Trump, while 15 percent believe it is “somewhat important.”

Meanwhile, only 29 percent of Ohio voters said that it was not very important to them that their Senator backs Trump, while just nine percent feel that it is “not too important.”

Moreno beat his establishment-backed opponent Sen. Matt Dolan (R-OH) despite facing several smear campaign attempts and conspiracy theories leading up to Tuesday’s election.

The Cleveland businessman will take on incumbent Democrat Senate candidate Sherrod Brown in November. The race is expected to be a tight toss-up that could swing the balance of the Senate.

In addition, the poll found that 45 percent of Ohio primary voters said that immigration is among their top concerns.

No surprise there as President Joe Biden refuses to do anything with the southern border and instead allows it to destroy the country.

73 percent of Americans said that illegal immigrants who are living in the U.S. should be deported. However, only 23 percent of respondents believe they should be “offered a chance for legal status.”

Before the primary election, Moreno said that it is a “disgrace” Republicans have allowed over 5,000 illegal aliens to erode the nation, demanding the GOP to hold a “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, 29 percent of Ohioans said that the economy is their top issue, while 13 percent believe abortion is, and eight percent said foreign policy.