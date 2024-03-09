Joe Biden Caught on Hot Mic Saying That Netanyahu Needs to 'Come to Jesus'

President Joe Biden did it again. He embarrassed the country and reminded us yet again why he needed to go.

Following his State of the Union address, Biden was caught on a hot mic while revealing a private “come to Jesus” conversation he had with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While speaking to Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Bennet told Biden that he had just returned from Jordan, urging the president to "keep doing what you're doing on the humanitarian stuff" regarding the Israel-Gaza war.

Biden then said “Don't repeat this… I told him, Bibi [Netanyahu]— you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ moment."

Almost immediately on cue, an aid nearby appeared to lean in and warn Biden that he was being recorded by a camera close by.

BIDEN: "I told him, Bibi — don't repeat this — you and I are going to have a come to Jesus meeting."



HANDLER: Sir, you're on a hot mic pic.twitter.com/slevQZPDap — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024

“I’m on a hot mic here. Good. That was good,” Biden said, signaling to Blinken that he would talk to him later.

Q: “Why does Mr. Netanyahu need a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting?”



BIDEN (confused): “I didn’t say that in the speech.”



Q: “What about after?”



BIDEN: “You guys eavesdropping on things!” pic.twitter.com/804aXMmBmQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024

Biden has been publicly critical of Netanyahu in the past and has pressured Israel to make amends with Palestine.

Biden announced this week that an emergency pier will be built off the coast of Gaza to deliver aid.

The pier, built by US military members, will receive “large ships carrying food, water, medicine.”

“I’m directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters," Biden said, adding “No U.S. boots will be on the ground. This temporary pier would enable a massive

increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day. But Israel must also do its part.”

Biden called on Israel to continue delivering aid to Gaza and “ensure that humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the crossfire.”