Joe Biden 2024 Pitch to PA Voters: 'Send Me to Congress'
The Press Dutifully Follows Orders and Describes Biden's Performance in 'Fiery' Unison
Joe Biden is Just a Bitter, Hate-Filled Old Man
AZ Town’s ‘Office of Big Brother’ Is Exactly What George Orwell Warned About
Actions Speak Louder than Words, Jill Biden
Can a Brainwashed Generation Be Retrieved?
Biden Malfunctions When Asked If He Regrets Using the Term 'Illegal' to Describe...
That SOTU Had Some Wild Updates on Israel
Hamas Is Seizing Food Aid Meant For Gazans and Selling It on the...
'Rail Safety Act' Would Create Problems, Not Solutions
Newton’s Third Law of DEI?
‘Dark Brandon’s’ Angry State of the Union Address Reveals Desperation
The Untold Stories of Women Suffering Abuse and Exploitation Under the FDA’s...
Federal Finances Are on Thin Ice. Congress Is Catching On.
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Caught on Hot Mic Saying That Netanyahu Needs to 'Come to Jesus'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 09, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden did it again. He embarrassed the country and reminded us yet again why he needed to go. 

Following his State of the Union address, Biden was caught on a hot mic while revealing a private “come to Jesus” conversation he had with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Advertisement

While speaking to Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Bennet told Biden that he had just returned from Jordan, urging the president to "keep doing what you're doing on the humanitarian stuff" regarding the Israel-Gaza war.

Biden then said “Don't repeat this… I told him, Bibi [Netanyahu]— you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ moment." 

Almost immediately on cue, an aid nearby appeared to lean in and warn Biden that he was being recorded by a camera close by. 

“I’m on a hot mic here. Good. That was good,” Biden said, signaling to Blinken that he would talk to him later. 

Biden has been publicly critical of Netanyahu in the past and has pressured Israel to make amends with Palestine. 

Recommended

Here Were Some of Trump's Best Posts About Biden's Unhinged State of the Union Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Biden announced this week that an emergency pier will be built off the coast of Gaza to deliver aid. 

The pier, built by US military members, will receive “large ships carrying food, water, medicine.”

“I’m directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters," Biden said, adding “No U.S. boots will be on the ground. This temporary pier would enable a massive

increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day. But Israel must also do its part.”

Biden called on Israel to continue delivering aid to Gaza and “ensure that humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the crossfire.”

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Were Some of Trump's Best Posts About Biden's Unhinged State of the Union Matt Vespa
AZ Town’s ‘Office of Big Brother’ Is Exactly What George Orwell Warned About Goldwater Institute
Joe Biden is Just a Bitter, Hate-Filled Old Man Mark Lewis
That SOTU Had Some Wild Updates on Israel Rebecca Downs
Critics Point Out Irony of Biden's Comment About How Expensive Housing Is for Americans Sarah Arnold
Actions Speak Louder than Words, Jill Biden Humberto Fontova

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here Were Some of Trump's Best Posts About Biden's Unhinged State of the Union Matt Vespa
Advertisement