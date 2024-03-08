Letitia James Spoke to a Group of New York City Firefighters. It Didn't...
Laken Riley's Mother Speaks Out After Biden Botched Her Late Daughter's Name

Sarah Arnold
March 08, 2024
Laken Riley’s mother spoke out for the first time following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address where he botched her dead daughter’s name. 

On Friday, Allyson Phillips slammed Biden for referring to her daughter as "Lincoln" rather than "Laken" in his speech. 

Riley, a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student, was murdered last month by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant who had been residing in the United States illegally. 

Responding to a Facebook comment, Phillips did not beat around the bush in her criticism toward the president, saying “Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it’s pathetic! If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name!”

Phillips said that Biden was trying to “minimize” her murder by comparing his son Beau Biden’s death from cancer. 

During the president’s speech, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shouted “Say her name” while he failed to take accountability for the border crisis he created. 

Instead, he blamed Republicans for the millions of illegal immigrants who have crossed the border. 

“Oh, you don’t think so? Oh, you don’t like that bill, huh? That conservatives got together and said it was a good bill? I’ll be darned. That’s amazing,” Biden said on Thursday night. 

Former President Trump met with Laken Riley’s parents last month while he was visiting the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, and said that her parents were “devastated,” adding that her death could have been avoided. 

“The parents are devastated, and they’re incredible people," Trump said. "This is a Joe Biden invasion. A Biden invasion. I call him crooked Joe… the most incompetent president we've ever had. A beautiful 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia was barbarically attacked. She was on a morning run… she was a beautiful young woman. I spoke to her parents yesterday. They are incredible people. They are devastated beyond belief. She was so beautiful in so many ways." 

