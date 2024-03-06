Here We Go: Trump Challenges Biden to Debate
Did CNN Really Want to Air This Breakdown About Trump Voters Last Night?
A Local Texas DA Had a Serious Problem When She Tried to Vote...
Biden EPA Faces Legal Challenge to Its 'Radical' New Air Quality Mandate
MSNBC Mocks Voters
The Myth of Low Immigrant Crime
Left-Leaning Outlets Begin to Admit Trump Is the Most Favorable Candidate Among Both...
KJP Claims Trump Gave Biden a 'Tailspin' Economy and That's Why Support Among...
Kristi Noem Paints Grim Picture for the Nation's Future If China Owns American...
Three Arrests at Joe Biden's Border Reveal Human Smuggling Attempts
This Illinois School District Offers Identity-Based ‘Affinity Groups’ for Students
Ted Cruz Shares Why He's 'Grateful' for Unanimous SCOTUS Decision for Trump
Here’s How Georgia Lawmakers Responded to Laken Riley’s Death
Uh Oh: It's Getting Even Worse for 'Naughty Fani'
Tipsheet

Intoxicated Illegal Migrant Kills 27-Year-Old Police Officer

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 06, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Thanks to President Joe Biden’s reckless open border policies, illegal migrants were convicted of homicide or manslaughter of at least 60 people in 2021— a 1,900 percent increase from the previous year. 

Advertisement

This week, an illegal alien was arrested for killing a Washington State trooper after driving under the influence and crashing his car into the police officer. 

33-year-old Raul Benitez Santana crashed his SUV into Officer Christopher Gadd's patrol car as he veered into the shoulder while speeding. 

According to court documents, the illegal migrant, who has an extensive criminal record in Washington, had bloodshot eyes and admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel. 

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official confirmed the illegal alien is from Mexico and unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date. 

Benitez Santana is being held on a charge of vehicular homicide on a $1 million bond. 

The illegal migrant had been arrested at least three times before the incident. However, ICE failed to deport him and instead, he was repeatedly released back into the country. He was previously charged with domestic violence, marijuana possession, and a suspended license. 

ICE, the Seattle Enforcement, and the Removal Operations division have placed an immigration detainer on the illegal alien, which allows federal officials to keep him in jail even if he posts bond while he awaits his hearing on whether he can be deported. 

Recommended

The Fallout Over MSNBC's Laugh Fest Is Getting Worse Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

“As one of the operational directorates associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ERO Seattle lodges immigration detainers against noncitizens who have been arrested for criminal activity and taken into custody by state or local law enforcement,' a spokesperson for ICE told Fox News Digital. 

1,178 assault and domestic violence crimes were committed by illegal migrants in 2021— more than a 400 percent rise from the 208 the year before. 

In addition, illegal possession of or trafficking of drugs obtained by illegal aliens skyrocketed by 453 percent from 2020 to 2021 from 386 to 2,138. 

Tags: ILLEGAL ALIENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Fallout Over MSNBC's Laugh Fest Is Getting Worse Katie Pavlich
A Local Texas DA Had a Serious Problem When She Tried to Vote in Her Primary Last Night Matt Vespa
Uh Oh: It's Getting Even Worse for 'Naughty Fani' Guy Benson
The Myth of Low Immigrant Crime Ann Coulter
Left-Leaning Outlets Begin to Admit Trump Is the Most Favorable Candidate Among Both Parties Sarah Arnold
Here’s How Georgia Lawmakers Responded to Laken Riley’s Death Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Fallout Over MSNBC's Laugh Fest Is Getting Worse Katie Pavlich
Advertisement