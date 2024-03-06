Intoxicated Illegal Migrant Kills 27-Year-Old Police Officer

Thanks to President Joe Biden’s reckless open border policies, illegal migrants were convicted of homicide or manslaughter of at least 60 people in 2021— a 1,900 percent increase from the previous year.

This week, an illegal alien was arrested for killing a Washington State trooper after driving under the influence and crashing his car into the police officer.

33-year-old Raul Benitez Santana crashed his SUV into Officer Christopher Gadd's patrol car as he veered into the shoulder while speeding.

According to court documents, the illegal migrant, who has an extensive criminal record in Washington, had bloodshot eyes and admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official confirmed the illegal alien is from Mexico and unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date.

Benitez Santana is being held on a charge of vehicular homicide on a $1 million bond.

The illegal migrant had been arrested at least three times before the incident. However, ICE failed to deport him and instead, he was repeatedly released back into the country. He was previously charged with domestic violence, marijuana possession, and a suspended license.

ICE, the Seattle Enforcement, and the Removal Operations division have placed an immigration detainer on the illegal alien, which allows federal officials to keep him in jail even if he posts bond while he awaits his hearing on whether he can be deported.

“As one of the operational directorates associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ERO Seattle lodges immigration detainers against noncitizens who have been arrested for criminal activity and taken into custody by state or local law enforcement,' a spokesperson for ICE told Fox News Digital.

1,178 assault and domestic violence crimes were committed by illegal migrants in 2021— more than a 400 percent rise from the 208 the year before.

In addition, illegal possession of or trafficking of drugs obtained by illegal aliens skyrocketed by 453 percent from 2020 to 2021 from 386 to 2,138.