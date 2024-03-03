The Pandemic Fearmongers Aren't Going to Like the Latest COVID Update
Tipsheet

The Absurd Thing Nikki Haley Just Said About Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 03, 2024 9:00 AM

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) is claiming that if former President Trump would win back the White House, he wouldn’t follow the Constitution.

During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Haley suggested Trump wouldn’t uphold the country’s system of laws and rules in a second term. 

“I don’t know. I mean, you always want to think someone will, but I don’t know,” Haley told host Kristen Welker.

Haley claimed Trump would seek revenge and suggested it be a grave concern to give someone the White House keys who thinks they are “above the law.”

“When you go and you talk about revenge. When you go and you talk about, you know, vindication. What does that mean? Like, I don’t know what that means and only he can answer for that,” Haley continued. “What I can answer fr is I don’t thing there should be a president who is above the law I don’t think there should be a president that has total immunity to do whatever they want to do.”

Haley is zero for four primaries versus Trump and is behind by as much as 82 points in every other state. However, despite this, she has refused to drop out of the race. 

Trump has triumphed in the race to being the 2024 GOP nominee, edging out Haley by 40 points. With immigration and the economy at the top of voter’s minds, 69 percent of the voters said they trust Trump more to handle the border, while only 29 percent said Haley could do a better job securing the border. Meanwhile, 67 percent of voters said that Trump could bring the American economy back to life, while only 31 percent believed Haley could do better. 

