Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Visits the Southern Border After Handing Out Freebies to Illegal Migrants

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 03, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) visited the southern border on Saturday following President Joe Biden and former President Trump’s trip earlier in the week. 

However, the Democrat governor's trip was more of a photo-op than a plan to put an end to illegal immigration in the state. 

During Newsom’s trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, the Democrat governor blamed Republicans for the nation’s sweeping immigration crisis, accusing the party of blocking a bipartisan border security deal. 

“On his first day in office, President Biden put forward a comprehensive plan focused on securing our border, ensuring Dreamers have a permanent home in our country, and helping businesses address their needs for workers. Republicans in Congress have done nothing but create chaos and sabotage any attempts at progress — including blocking the bipartisan border security deal that had everything they’d been asking for. It’s past time for the spineless Republicans in Congress to do their job,” Newsom said in a statement

California is one of the main points of entry for illegal migrants, with nearly 81,000 aliens having been processed at the San Diego Migrant Welcome Center since October. 

Last week, Newsom claimed that the state is a “model” for a “safe and humane border.” 

The so-called “sanctuary” state incentivized thousands of illegal migrants to come to California after Newsom announced that they would receive free health care and housing, unemployment benefits, and other freebies. 

Over 100,000 illegal migrants have unlawfully crossed the San Diego border as Newsom uses hard-working taxpayer money to fund migrant shelters across the state. 


