Here Are the Results of Biden's Physical
Biden Blows Off Illegal Alien Crime While Touting a False Narrative
This Is Why Biden Didn't Take a Cognitive Test As Part of His...
Google's AI Engine Has a Hitler Problem
Athens Mayor Attempts to Shift Blame Over Laken Riley's Death. It Doesn't Go...
The DOJ Targets a Journalist
Cuomo: From Nursing Home Killer to Bimbo Enabler
The US's Economic Freedom Score Continues to Plummet
Chaos Erupts After Winsome Sears Calls Transgender Lawmaker ‘Sir'
Biden Reportedly Refuses to Confront China Over Fentanyl Due to His Ties to...
'Shut Down the Border': Rep. Steube Sounds Off After Illegal Immigrant Arrested for...
John Kennedy Gets Pro-Abortion Professor to Make Stunning Admission
Here's How Much That 'Uncommitted' Vote Accounted for in Michigan
Here's How Biden's Border Crisis Is Impacting This Small Midwestern City
Tipsheet

SCOTUS Will Decide If Trump Can be Prosecuted on Election Interference Charges

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 28, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

The Supreme Court of the United States will decide if former President Trump can be prosecuted on election interference charges. 

On Wednesday, the SCOTUS said that it would hear arguments and issue a ruling on the immunity claim on April 22, resulting in the case being put on hold. This means no trial can take place. 

Advertisement

According to the order, the case could take months to resolve. 

A trial was initially set for March 4, however, Trump’s case has been on pause while the former president pushes for an immunity appeal in the lower courts.

The order states that the court will decide "whether and if so to what extent a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office.”

If the former president wins, the case will be dismissed. However, even if Trump loses, the trial date will be pushed well past the November presidential election. 

On February 6, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled against Trump, stating: “For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. Former President Trump lacked any lawful discretionary authority to defy federal criminal law and he is answerable in court for his conduct."

Recommended

John Kennedy Gets Pro-Abortion Professor to Make Stunning Admission Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

However, the court granted Trump time to file an emergency request with the higher court, which would prevent the decision from taking place. 

The judges claimed it would “collapse our system of separated powers.”

Trump's legal team has argued that former and current presidents should automatically have immunity for official acts and that Trump’s actions regarding his so-called “interference” in the 2020 election results were part of his official duties.

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kennedy Gets Pro-Abortion Professor to Make Stunning Admission Madeline Leesman
Athens Mayor Attempts to Shift Blame Over Laken Riley's Death. It Doesn't Go Over Well. Spencer Brown
Dr. Phil Makes 'The View' Regret Inviting Him on the Show Townhall Video
This Is Why Biden Didn't Take a Cognitive Test As Part of His Physical Katie Pavlich
Here Are the Results of Biden's Physical Katie Pavlich
Joni Ernst Warns This 'National Disgrace' Is Driving Away U.S. Service Members Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Kennedy Gets Pro-Abortion Professor to Make Stunning Admission Madeline Leesman
Advertisement