CNN Warns Biden He Is In Trouble After Large Chunk of Michigan Democrats Voted 'Uncommitted'

CNN has come to terms that re-election for President Joe Biden may be a pipeline dream after Democrat voters in Michigan—and other swing states – are feeling uncommitted in November to him.

On Wednesday, a CNN panelist warned Biden that Michigan voters are sending him a “very strong message” after more than 100,000 Michiganders— or 13.2 percent of voters— voted uncommitted during the state’s Democratic president primary election.

Axios congressional reporter Stef Kight highlighted the real alarming issue for Biden, pointing out that the outcome of the night “was even better than organizers anticipated.”

“This was a big moment, and it goes to show just how important the issue of Israel, and um, Biden’s handling of the situation in Gaza there, how big of an issue that’s going to be,” Kight said. “We’ve seen this divide in the Democratic Party, you know, since the attack on Israel and October, and kinda the fallout of that. We’ve heard again and again from more progressive and younger voters who are upset with the way Biden has wholeheartedly backed Israel, and they want to see a change there. This is just a very practical and real warning that this is to be taken seriously.”

The “Listen to Michigan” campaign has encouraged Democrats in the state to vote “uncommitted” as an effort to send their message to Biden. The outlet noted how Biden’s pro-Israel stance has divided Democrat voters among critics of Biden’s Middle East policy. Groups of Arab and Muslim American activists have repeatedly called on Democrat voters to oppose voting for the president in the primary after he seemingly sided with Israel in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

The stakes are high since there is a good chance that whichever presidential candidate wins Michigan— Biden and most likely former President Trump— will make their comeback in the White House for a second term.

“This is not something to be brushed off,” Kight continued. “Again, this is an issue that is particularly important in Michigan, so we are looking at something that this state in particular is going to care about more than potentially other swing states come November. But still, Michigan is a very important swing state. Biden needs to win.”

Hours after the primary, Biden’s senior campaign adviser made a statement addressing the matter.

“President Biden shares the goal of many of the folks who voted uncommitted, which is an end to the violence and a just and lasting peace,” the Biden staffer said. “That is what he is working towards.”