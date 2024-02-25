Biden Brutally Fact Checked on Palestinian Support for Hamas
ICE Confirms Illegal Migrant Accused of Killing College Student Was Previously Arrested In NYC

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 25, 2024 5:30 PM
Clarke County Sheriff's Office

The Venezuelan illegal migrant accused of killing the 22 year-old Georgia student while she was running, was previously arrested in New York City before being let back out on the streets. 

On Sunday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that 26 year-old Antonio Ibarra had been taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on September 8, 2022 after illegally crossing into the U.S. near the El Paso, Texas border. He was "paroled and released for further processing."

Earlier this week, Ibarra was charged in connection to the murder of Laken Riley on the campus of Georgia University. Her roommate reported her missing after she did not return from a run. Hours later, police found her body. 

In September 2023, ICE noted that the illegal migrant was arrested by New York City police officers and “charged with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation."

Fox News Digital has more details as follows: 

When ICE learns that what it believes to be a removable illegal immigrant has been arrested on criminal charges, the agency will normally lodge a detainer – a request asking local law enforcement to keep the suspect in custody until they can be transferred to ICE and put into deportation proceedings.

In this case, however, ICE's statement says Ibarra was released before a detainer could be issued. NYC is also a "sanctuary city" which generally restricts law enforcement from complying with ICE detainers.

In its statement, ICE said that its Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Atlanta "encountered Ibarra pursuant to his arrest by the University of Georgia Police Department and being charged with murder and other crimes. ERO Atlanta lodged a detainer." 

CNN Melts Down Over Trump South Carolina Victory Sarah Arnold
Ibarra was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another. 

On Saturday, the Venezuelan illegal appeared in court where Clarke County Magistrate Judge Donarell Green denied his request for bail. 

