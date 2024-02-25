Biden Brutally Fact Checked on Palestinian Support for Hamas
After Trump Dominated South Carolina, Biden Reminds Americans the ‘Threat’ He Poses

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 25, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former President Trump cannot be stopped. 

Not indictments, not political witch hunts, not his mug shot going viral, or other candidates opposing him can put Trump in the bottom— and Democrats are panicking. 

Following Trump’s massive victory in the South Carolina primary Saturday night, President Joe Biden warned Americans what a second term in the White House would look like for the country. 

Biden attempted to fearmonger Americans into believing the United States will face a tumultuous future if Trump wins the 2024 election, despite polls revealing they trust the former President more on issues such as the economy, immigration, inflation, and the ongoing wars between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas. 

“Every day, Americans are reminded of the threat Donald Trump poses to our future as Americans grapple with the damage he left behind,” Biden said. 

Biden must have gotten confused again. He claimed that Trump sold out American families so that he could reap millions for his fortune. However, that’s exactly what Biden did. 

The president and his shady son Hunter Biden conducted corrupt overseas business dealings and used Biden’s political influence to make himself and his family members rich. 

“We are still after rebuilding the economy after Trump lost millions of good-paying jobs and sold out working families to give himself and his wealthy friends handouts," Biden continued. "And Trump is promising to once again use the presidency for his own revenge and retribution after January 6 stained our collective consciousness."

He then aimed at the issue of abortion, saying that Trump is “ripping away a fundamental constitutional right women had in this country for 50 years."

After his landslide victory against his GOP opponent and former ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (R-S.C.), Trump said there is one thing he cannot wait to say to Biden after he defeats him in November: “Joe, you’re fired.” 

Meanwhile, other Democrats expressed their panic and fury over Trump’s win as the reality of Trump’s name on the ballot becomes the reality. 

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) revealed why his party wants Haley in the race, saying that she is one of the "better surrogates" for making the case against Trump.

“I don't know why Democrats would want her out of the race,” Newsom told MSNBC. “She's one of our better surrogates. I mean, she's defining the opposition to Trump credibly, effectively. She's making points I'm applauding every single day.” 

Despite being zero to four in the primaries versus Trump and is behind by as much as 82 points in every other state, Rep. James Clyburn, (D-S.C.) still believes Haley has a chance at beating Trump. 

“I believe Nikki Haley should stay in the race," Clyburn told CNN's Jake Tapper.

