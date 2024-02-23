Newsom Blames Republicans After Border Patrol Releases Hundreds of Illegal Aliens In San Diego

Hundreds of illegal migrants were mass-released into California on Friday after video surveillance footage captured a Border Patrol bus handing them over to a nongovernmental organization (NGO).

About 200 illegal aliens were mass street released in San Ysidro, San Diego, from Border Patrol custody. The migrants traveled from Peru, India, and Columbia, many saying they were heading to Atlanta and Minneapolis to look for work.

Fox News host Bill Melugin explained that the reason hundreds of illegal migrants have been released into the state by Border Patrol agents is because San Diego County recently spent millions of taxpayer dollars on building a migrant shelter.

However, that shelter ran out of money and resources, resulting in nowhere to house the migrants who had illegally entered the U.S.

NEW: We were live on the air as the first of many Border Patrol buses began arriving and mass releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants to San Diego’s streets. We spoke to many of them live - they are from all around the world and they are planning to go to blue cities in U.S. pic.twitter.com/7AZlNL0TFP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Melugin pointed out that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has been silent on the issue as his state has become overwhelmed with illegal immigration.

"Blue states run by blue governors who really aren't doing any sort of resistance at the state-level and try and stop these illegal crossings," Melugin said. "Everyone is frustrated that the federal government is essentially just saying, 'You deal with it,' They dump them in a city and say, 'Good luck.'

The mayor of El Cajon, a nearby city, also told the outlet that staggering numbers of illegal migrants have also been dropped off on his turf, warning that it will quickly become a "serious problem" for his community.

"Over the past few months, we've seen 100,000 migrants come across the San Diego border," Mayor Bill Wells said. "A lot of those have been absorbed by this county shelter that used taxpayer money. They asked for $3 million, and they spent over $6 million, and now they say they're out of money. So we're going to see migrants congregating in our streets."

Fox News Digital asked Newsom to comment on the mass influx of migrants in San Diego. In response, a spokesperson for his administration blamed Republicans for a failing border security system. Instead, Newsom's office touted its so-called "accomplishments" for making "historic investments."

"When it comes to border security, Republicans in Congress have done nothing but create chaos and sabotage any attempts at progress," the spokesperson said. "In the absence of any political courage from the Republican Party, California has once again stepped up – making historic investments and serving as a model of partnership for a safe and humane border. It's past time for the spineless politicians in Congress to do their job."

NEW: @FoxNews reached out to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office regarding the mass street releases of hundreds of illegal immigrants we witnessed in San Diego today.

Their response blamed Republicans, and said that CA is a “model of partnership for a safe and humane border.” pic.twitter.com/9GXsILZX19 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2024

More Chinese nationals amongst the latest busload of migrants that was just released to the street in San Diego moments ago. We’ve seen dozens of Chinese released here today. More than 21,000 Chinese have been apprehended by Border Patrol in just San Diego sector since Oct. 1st: pic.twitter.com/ifAgxs4TtY — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2024



