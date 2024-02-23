Don’t Be Fooled, Biden Still Doesn’t Care About the Border
Day 1 of CPAC Was Amazing
High Altitude Balloon With Unknown 'Origin and Purpose' Spotted Over Colorado
Netanyahu's Plan for the 'Day After Hamas'
Another Automaker Hits the Brakes on Electric Vehicles
Biden's Not Just Using His Cheat Sheets at Press Conferences
NYT Has Bad News for Biden's Economic Claims
Jury Finds Former NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre Guilty In Civil Corruption Trial
Woke Google AI Erases U.S. History
Nikki Haley Says America Will Have a ‘Female President’ in 2024, Either Her...
Here’s Why a Transgender Activist Was Arrested at a March for Life Event
Why the Democrats and Media Continue to Ignore Tony Bobulinski and His Evidence...
There’s More Illegal Immigrants From China Than Mexico at This Part of the...
Democrat Lawmakers in Blue State Introduce Reparations Package
Tipsheet

Newsom Blames Republicans After Border Patrol Releases Hundreds of Illegal Aliens In San Diego

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 23, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Hundreds of illegal migrants were mass-released into California on Friday after video surveillance footage captured a Border Patrol bus handing them over to a nongovernmental organization (NGO). 

Advertisement

About 200 illegal aliens were mass street released in San Ysidro, San Diego, from Border Patrol custody. The migrants traveled from Peru, India, and Columbia, many saying they were heading to Atlanta and Minneapolis to look for work. 

Fox News host Bill Melugin explained that the reason hundreds of illegal migrants have been released into the state by Border Patrol agents is because San Diego County recently spent millions of taxpayer dollars on building a migrant shelter. 

However, that shelter ran out of money and resources, resulting in nowhere to house the migrants who had illegally entered the U.S. 

Meanwhile, Melugin pointed out that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has been silent on the issue as his state has become overwhelmed with illegal immigration. 

"Blue states run by blue governors who really aren't doing any sort of resistance at the state-level and try and stop these illegal crossings," Melugin said. "Everyone is frustrated that the federal government is essentially just saying, 'You deal with it,' They dump them in a city and say, 'Good luck.' 

Recommended

High Altitude Balloon With Unknown 'Origin and Purpose' Spotted Over Colorado Spencer Brown
Advertisement

The mayor of El Cajon, a nearby city, also told the outlet that staggering numbers of illegal migrants have also been dropped off on his turf, warning that it will quickly become a "serious problem" for his community.

"Over the past few months, we've seen 100,000 migrants come across the San Diego border," Mayor Bill Wells said. "A lot of those have been absorbed by this county shelter that used taxpayer money. They asked for $3 million, and they spent over $6 million, and now they say they're out of money. So we're going to see migrants congregating in our streets."

Fox News Digital asked Newsom to comment on the mass influx of migrants in San Diego. In response, a spokesperson for his administration blamed Republicans for a failing border security system. Instead, Newsom's office touted its so-called "accomplishments" for making "historic investments." 

"When it comes to border security, Republicans in Congress have done nothing but create chaos and sabotage any attempts at progress," the spokesperson said. "In the absence of any political courage from the Republican Party, California has once again stepped up – making historic investments and serving as a model of partnership for a safe and humane border. It's past time for the spineless politicians in Congress to do their job."

Advertisement


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

High Altitude Balloon With Unknown 'Origin and Purpose' Spotted Over Colorado Spencer Brown
Why the Democrats and Media Continue to Ignore Tony Bobulinski and His Evidence Against the Bidens Guy Benson
Here's Why the Haley Campaign Is Pretty Excited About This New National Poll Guy Benson
Jury Finds Former NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre Guilty In Civil Corruption Trial Sarah Arnold
Another Automaker Hits the Brakes on Electric Vehicles Spencer Brown
NYT Has Bad News for Biden's Economic Claims Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
High Altitude Balloon With Unknown 'Origin and Purpose' Spotted Over Colorado Spencer Brown
Advertisement