Ann Coulter's Take on the Kansas City Parade Shooting Stunned Bill Maher's Audience
I’ll Pass On Celebrating Black History Month, Thanks
The Bozos, the Border, and the Biden…
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 205: Jesus Said, ‘First Will Be Last –...
Vastly Different Treatment for Two of New York’s Native Sons
Teachers Should Be Seen As Allies Not Adversaries in the Classroom
No Labels=No Hope for Victory...Or Does It?
Rob Reiner, Theologian
Dear CPAC, Let's Stop Using The Language of the Left
Abbott Announces Plans to Build a Military Base Near Eagle Pass
Here's What Happened When a Couple Volunteered to House Illegal Immigrants
Zelensky Invites Trump to Visit 'Front Line' While Demanding the U.S. Send More...
Famous NYC Catholic Church Holds Funeral for Atheist Transgender Activist
House COVID Panel Requests Testimony From Cuomo Aids
Tipsheet

Biden Thinks His Administration Made Zero Mistakes During Chaotic Afghanistan Withdrawal

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 18, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Despite countless screw-ups and crises throughout his term, President Joe Biden believes he's done a good time running the country. 

One of the most notable controversies under Biden was his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. 

Advertisement

However, according to a new book, the president believes his administration did nothing wrong during the chaotic time in which 13 American military personnel died from a terrorist attack in Kabul. 

Politico's national security reporter Alexander Ward detailed in his upcoming book, The Internationalists: The Fight to Restore Foreign Policy After Trump, that Biden told his administration that there was no real possibility of a "shake-up." 

"Biden told his top aides, [National Security Adviser Jake] Sullivan included, that he stood by them and they had done their best during a tough situation," Ward wrote. 

The president has faced mounting pressure to resign from lawmakers and Gold Star families following the botched operation, which left thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies stranded in Afghanistan. During the poorly executed withdrawal, Biden also failed to secure more than $7 million worth of weapons, aircraft, guns, vehicles, ammunition, and specialized equipment. 

"After the withdrawal, "no one offered to resign, in large part because the president didn't believe anyone had made a mistake. Ending the war was always going to be messy," Ward said. 

Recommended

I’ll Pass On Celebrating Black History Month, Thanks Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Per excerpts from Ward's book obtained by Axios, top White House aides watched Biden make promises they knew he would not be able to keep. 

"There's no one here who thinks we can meet that promise," a senior White House official told Ward after Biden vowed that U.S. troops would stay in Afghanistan until every U.S. citizen was evacuated from the country. 

After receiving significant backlash, Biden blamed former President Trump for the botched withdrawal, claiming it was "severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor." 

In 2023, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told the press that Biden was "proud" of how he conducted the withdrawal despite his incompetent surrender in Afghanistan. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

I’ll Pass On Celebrating Black History Month, Thanks Derek Hunter
Here's What Happened When a Couple Volunteered to House Illegal Immigrants Madeline Leesman
Ann Coulter's Take on the Kansas City Parade Shooting Stunned Bill Maher's Audience Matt Vespa
Vastly Different Treatment for Two of New York’s Native Sons Jeff Davidson
Abbott Announces Plans to Build a Military Base Near Eagle Pass Sarah Arnold
Someone Showed a WH Staffer the Intel Report Exposing That Russia Wanted Hillary to Win, Not Trump Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
I’ll Pass On Celebrating Black History Month, Thanks Derek Hunter
Advertisement