Anger Erupts After Politically Corrupt Judge Orders Trump to Pay $370 million In a Case With No Victims

The verdict is in on New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud case against former President Trump, and reactions are pouring in.

As the 2024 presidential election nears the corner, and it’s looking more likely Trump will be the GOP nominee, the Left is pulling out all of the stops to keep him from the ballot.

On Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron fined Trump and the Trump Organization for $370 million and banned him from doing business in the state of New York for three years.

However, billionaire and former Twitter CEO Elon Musk wants to know who Trump is supposed to pay "given that there were no victims.”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk told New York business owners to “flee” after the politically motivated judge handed down his ruling. Kirklaid outall of the cases against Trump, claiming this is the first time in American history that legal cases such as those stacked against the former president have ever happened.

He said that the E. Carroll Jean case, in which Trump was ordered to pay more than $83 million in fines, doesn't add up.

"Carroll claims Trump raped her, yet can't give a year and has a story that matches a TV episode," Kirk said.

The conservative commentator then pointed to the Alvin Bragg criminal case against Trump, in which the woke DA is "Charging Trump with a felony for falsifying business records. But New York law only allows that to be a felony if it's done to cover up a separate felony. Yet no other felony has ever been charged — instead, Bragg claims Trump violated FEDERAL election laws simply by making payments to Stormy Daniels."

Taking a look at Jack Smith's indictment of Trump, Kirk pointed out that "No politician in modern US history has ever been charged with a crime for giving a speech where he explicitly told supporters to be peaceful. No American politician has ever been held criminally responsible for every action by any person who supports him. Jack Smith's case throws out a century of First Amendment law...and it has to because everything about it completely undermines the First Amendment."

BREAKING: President Trump is ordered to pay $364 Million in the NY civil fraud trial by Judge Engoron. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump ordered to pay $4 Million.



This is a case with zero victims, all loans were repaid, and the banks even testified in defense of Trump Hotels.



If… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 16, 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused the case of being a “sham” given that the bank's legal teams testified in defense of the former president.

🚨 Democrat New York Judge Engoron just ordered President Trump to pay $364M to NY state in the case brought by AG Letitia James.



This is outrageous!



This case had zero victims. The banks Trump “defrauded” provided testimony in defense of Trump Hotels.



The entire case is built… pic.twitter.com/s4VkdMYExP — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 16, 2024

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) called Engoron a "pathetic" judge who is the head clown in the "corrupt" New York legal system. He vowed to back Trump and warned the Left that "America will be great again" under his leadership.

DISGUSTING! The PATHETIC IDIOT “Judge” Engoron has found Trump guilty in his NY trial and fined him a ridiculous amount of money. He is now the head clown in the CORRUPT New York banana republic judicial system. These radical Democrat judges and prosecutors are doing the DIRTY… — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 16, 2024

In response, Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, called the verdict a "manifest injustice" and vowed to overturn Engoron's "egregious" decision and "end this relentless persecution against my clients."

This verdict is a manifest injustice - plain and simple. It is the culmination of a multi-year, politically fueled witch hunt that was designed to "take down Donald Trump,” before Letitia James ever stepped foot into the Attorney General’s office. Countless hours of testimony… — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) February 16, 2024



