Anger Erupts After Politically Corrupt Judge Orders Trump to Pay $370 million In a Case With No Victims

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 16, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwelli

The verdict is in on New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud case against former President Trump, and reactions are pouring in. 

As the 2024 presidential election nears the corner, and it’s looking more likely Trump will be the GOP nominee, the Left is pulling out all of the stops to keep him from the ballot. 

On Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron fined Trump and the Trump Organization for $370 million and banned him from doing business in the state of New York for three years. 

However, billionaire and former Twitter CEO Elon Musk wants to know who Trump is supposed to pay "given that there were no victims.” 

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk told New York business owners to “flee” after the politically motivated judge handed down his ruling. Kirklaid outall of the cases against Trump, claiming this is the first time in American history that legal cases such as those stacked against the former president have ever happened. 

He said that the E. Carroll Jean case, in which Trump was ordered to pay more than $83 million in fines, doesn't add up. 

"Carroll claims Trump raped her, yet can't give a year and has a story that matches a TV episode," Kirk said. 

The conservative commentator then pointed to the Alvin Bragg criminal case against Trump, in which the woke DA is "Charging Trump with a felony for falsifying business records. But New York law only allows that to be a felony if it's done to cover up a separate felony. Yet no other felony has ever been charged — instead, Bragg claims Trump violated FEDERAL election laws simply by making payments to Stormy Daniels." 

Taking a look at Jack Smith's indictment of Trump, Kirk pointed out that "No politician in modern US history has ever been charged with a crime for giving a speech where he explicitly told supporters to be peaceful. No American politician has ever been held criminally responsible for every action by any person who supports him. Jack Smith's case throws out a century of First Amendment law...and it has to because everything about it completely undermines the First Amendment."

What Just Happened? Biden Totally Freezes Up While Attacking Republicans During Speech Spencer Brown
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused the case of being a “sham” given that the bank's legal teams testified in defense of the former president. 

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) called Engoron a "pathetic" judge who is the head clown in the "corrupt" New York legal system. He vowed to back Trump and warned the Left that "America will be great again" under his leadership. 

In response, Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, called the verdict a "manifest injustice" and vowed to overturn Engoron's "egregious" decision and "end this relentless persecution against my clients." 


