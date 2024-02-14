FBI Warns of Gang Members Teaming Up With Illegal Venezuelans In the U.S. Thanks to Biden's Open Border

FBI agents are warning of the dangerous possibility that violet illegal Venezuelan migrants are teaming up with MS-13 gang members thanks to President Joe Biden's open border.

Advertisement

A crime wave is sweeping through the streets of New York City, and according to a report from the New York Post, residents are in grave danger of being victims as Biden's border crisis allows more dangerous illegals into the country.

The NYPD last week announced a crackdown on a Venezuelan gang after linking it to more than 62 robberies in four of the city's five boroughs. That gang is now believed to be Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan organization with international ambitions. While there's no clear connection between the two transnational gangs, the FBI is monitoring for "emerging threats." "The sharing of intelligence allows our law enforcement partners to identify whether these threats are affecting their communities and provides them the ability to be proactive in combating those threats," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Violent transnational organizations which may pose threats to American communities are a top criminal priority for the FBI." — via Fox News Digital.

The New York Post said that the gang Tren de Aragua is the reason behind New York's violent robberies and attacks, warning that they pose a significant threat to American communities. Through the past several years, many of the gang's members have escaped prison— one of which is Tren de Aragu's ring leader, Hector Guerrero.

Law enforcement has warned that Guerrero may be currently living in the U.S. after illegally crossing the southern border.

NYPD officers arrested Franco Alexander Peraza Navas, an illegal alien from Venezuela, last week. He suggested that the violent gang made up of Venezuelan illegal migrants is operating across numerous states.

"In a million years, I never thought you'd catch me. I've been going to Miami every three weeks, and it's much bigger than me," Navas told the Post.