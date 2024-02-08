Trump Takes His Victory Lap in Nevada, But There Was Something Different About...
UNDEFEATED: Donald Trump Wins Nevada and US Virgin Islands Caucuses
Liberal Media Goes Into Full Panic Mode Over Biden's Messy Presser About Special...
The Absurd Democrat Border Con
Lawmakers Honor Hunting, Conservation at SCI’s Nashville Convention
Biden Must Be Hidden From an Apathetic Press
Toward a Demotic Republican Party
Why Biden Is Threatening to Veto Aid to Israel
Will Democrats Do What They Must?
Being Informed Is Good, Taking Action Is Better
Tony Blinken Is an Embarrassment
Law Enforcement Leaders Oppose Biden Menthol Ban
This Gridlock Is a Feature, Not a Bug
The SPLC Seeks to Profit Off of Alleged Hate
Border Patrol Chief Pushes Back on Controversial Senate Border Bill
Tipsheet

Is This Who Trump Wants to Replace Ronna McDaniel?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 08, 2024 8:45 PM

Former President Trump hinted at who he wants to see replace Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel following South Carolina's February 24 primary. 

Advertisement

According to a Fox News Digital source familiar with the issue, Trump is pushing for North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley to take McDaniel’s place. Whatley previously served as a senior official in the Bush Administration and a senior advisor to the Trump-Pence campaign. 

The source told Fox News Digital that Trump is eyeing Whatley to take over McDaniel's position due in part to his being "so powerful on election fraud" in 2020.

"Trump goes around saying 'we don't need the votes, we have plenty, what we need is protected ballots during the election, period,'" the source continued, explaining Whatley "kept the fraud down" in North Carolina, "despite having a strong Democrat governor." 

The source said Trump is focused on keeping the 2024 general election "safe." 

On Sunday, Trump praised McDaniel's work in the past but emphasized that McDaniel was no longer what the RNC needed after it saw less than stellar fundraising numbers. The former president took to his Truth Social account to acknowledge McDaniel as a "friend" but stressed that fresh blood in the RNC is needed to defeat the Democrat Party ahead of the 2024 election. 

"Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I'll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth," Trump wrote. 

Recommended

Liberal Media Goes Into Full Panic Mode Over Biden's Messy Presser About Special Counsel Report Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Any candidate seeking to replace McDaniel would need to get approval from the 168 RNC committee members. 

‘If Trump continues to win primaries, most of the 168 will follow his lead whether he picks Whatley or someone else,’ an RNC committee member who asked to remain anonymous told Fox News Digital. ‘Maybe he'll face heavy opposition from outside the committee, but not from within it.’

ABC News reported that McDaniel discussed the option of stepping down with the former president. 

North Carolina Republican Party vice chair expressed her approval for Whatley to replace McDaniel, telling the Carolina Journal that she endorses him. 

“As we’ve seen in North Carolina, Chairman Whatley can bring Trump to victory and will do so in 2024,” Mills told the outlet. “I stood side by side with Whatley as we won North Carolina for Trump in 2020, elected a Republican Supreme Court, regained legislative supermajorities, and elected Ted Budd to the United States Senate. I look forward to continuing our legacy of success.”

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberal Media Goes Into Full Panic Mode Over Biden's Messy Presser About Special Counsel Report Matt Vespa
Trump Takes His Victory Lap in Nevada, But There Was Something Different About This Speech Matt Vespa
Indignant Biden Triples Down in Wake of Scathing Special Counsel Report Spencer Brown
Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
The Absurd Democrat Border Con Victor Davis Hanson
If This Is the Left’s Defense for Biden’s Bad Memory, They’re Screwed Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Liberal Media Goes Into Full Panic Mode Over Biden's Messy Presser About Special Counsel Report Matt Vespa
Advertisement