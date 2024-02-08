Is This Who Trump Wants to Replace Ronna McDaniel?

Former President Trump hinted at who he wants to see replace Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel following South Carolina's February 24 primary.

According to a Fox News Digital source familiar with the issue, Trump is pushing for North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley to take McDaniel’s place. Whatley previously served as a senior official in the Bush Administration and a senior advisor to the Trump-Pence campaign.

The source told Fox News Digital that Trump is eyeing Whatley to take over McDaniel's position due in part to his being "so powerful on election fraud" in 2020. "Trump goes around saying 'we don't need the votes, we have plenty, what we need is protected ballots during the election, period,'" the source continued, explaining Whatley "kept the fraud down" in North Carolina, "despite having a strong Democrat governor." The source said Trump is focused on keeping the 2024 general election "safe."

On Sunday, Trump praised McDaniel's work in the past but emphasized that McDaniel was no longer what the RNC needed after it saw less than stellar fundraising numbers. The former president took to his Truth Social account to acknowledge McDaniel as a "friend" but stressed that fresh blood in the RNC is needed to defeat the Democrat Party ahead of the 2024 election.

"Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I'll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth," Trump wrote.

Any candidate seeking to replace McDaniel would need to get approval from the 168 RNC committee members.

‘If Trump continues to win primaries, most of the 168 will follow his lead whether he picks Whatley or someone else,’ an RNC committee member who asked to remain anonymous told Fox News Digital. ‘Maybe he'll face heavy opposition from outside the committee, but not from within it.’

ABC News reported that McDaniel discussed the option of stepping down with the former president.

North Carolina Republican Party vice chair expressed her approval for Whatley to replace McDaniel, telling the Carolina Journal that she endorses him.