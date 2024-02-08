Mayorkas Wants You to Have Pity for Illegal Migrants Who Killed Americans

According to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Americans killed by illegal migrants in the U.S. should not be “politicized" as the Biden Administration's continued efforts to keep the border wide open persist.

Advertisement

In a Washington Post profile of Mayorkas, the DHS official defended heinous crimes that illegal immigrants— who have entered the United States thanks to the Biden Administration’s lax border policies— have committed.

The WaPo profile painted Mayorkas as a victim of the GOP's attempt to impeach him. The Left-leaning outlet said that House Republican lawmakers are trying to oust Mayorkas because of the Biden Administration's incompetence to protect Americans from illegal immigration— which is correct.

Under Biden's immigration policy, more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021 due to the widespread fentanyl being smuggled in across the southern border. His open border has also caused nationwide crime to ramp up, making Americans flee their homes and move to safer areas, such as in Republican-led states.

Still, Mayorkas has done nothing to stop migrants from entering the country illegally and keep the crimes and murders at bay. Instead, he recently called for more immigration in the U.S. to help fill American jobs.

Thousands of American deaths have been taken at the hands of illegal aliens since President Joe Biden took office. Republicans have stopped at nothing to bring awareness to the issue and mere blatant disregard for the Democrat Party’s ignorance toward the ongoing problem plaguing the U.S.

For example, the WaPo pointed out that Mayorkas was forced to face Angel Mom, Elisa Tambunga, during a hearing on the issue. Her 71-year-old mother and her 7-year-old daughter were killed in an accident by a human smuggler from the U.S.-Mexico border who was trafficking 11 illegal aliens into the country at the time.

“I shared a very, very, very private video of my daughter after the crash,” Tambunga told the WaPo. “And I made him watch it and said, ‘Don’t you dare look away. You need to see what’s happening.’ And he watched it. And from that moment, I saw [a] human come out, I saw emotion come out. It hit him.”

Eventually, Mayorkas admitted to the outlet that what the Tambunga family had to endure was “just extraordinarily tragic.”

The Post took pity on Mayorkas, claiming him to be suffering from the GOP's impeachment efforts. He told the outlet that he is "doing my work" yet ignored the fact that tens of millions of illegal migrants are storming the U.S. through Biden's border daily.