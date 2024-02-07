Iran Now Has Enough Material to Build a Nuclear Bomb in Just One Week

The Biden Administration has enabled the Iranian regime's terrorism as several Iran experts in the U.S. and in Israel warn President Joe Biden that his strategy of de-escalation will only add fuel to the fire as the state-sponsored terrorist region continues to amass weapons.

As the United States enters its fourth day of airstrikes against Iranian targets across the Middle East, experts are warning the terrorist regime could endanger the U.S. and its allies as an escalation in Tehran's work to become a nuclear-armed power becomes more likely.

According to a report from the Institute for Science and International Security, a watchdog group, Iran has enough weapons-grade uranium to produce a nuclear weapon within just a week. The terrorist country would also be able to make a total of six bombs within a month.

The watchdog group warned that the threat level in regard to Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon has entered into an "extreme danger" rating. As the conflict in the Middle East continues to evolve, this scenario becomes more likely play out in due time.

It is worth noting that this is the first time the threat level has ever reached this level, signaling "extreme danger" for the international community.

"The volatile situation in the region is providing Iran with a unique opportunity and increased internal justification for building nuclear weapons while the United States and Israel's resources to detect and deter Iran from succeeding are stretched thin," the report read. "The ongoing conflicts are leading to the neglect of the Iranian nuclear threat at a time when Iran's nuclear weapons capabilities have never been greater."

Since May 2023, the threat of a nuclear war produced by Iran's nuclear program has "increased dramatically."

The watchdog group reported on the Iranian nuclear program's threat level in October 2022. Last year, Iran's total threat score was 140 out of 180. This year, the score is 151.

"If Iran wanted to further enrich its 60 percent enriched uranium up to 90 percent weapon-grade uranium (WGU), used in Iran's known nuclear weapons designs from the Amad Plan, it could do so quickly," the report continued. "It can break out and produce enough weapon-grade enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon in a week, using only a fraction of its 60 percent enriched uranium. This breakout could be difficult for inspectors to detect promptly if Iran took steps to delay inspectors' access."

The report pointed out that it could have enough for twelve weapons after only five months of producing weapons-grade uranium.

In a recent analysis of U.S. relations with Iran, the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) said that the situation was "trending very negative."

The FDD criticized the U.S. for not holding Iran accountable for its actions.

A Biden State Department spokesperson said, "As the President and the Secretary have made clear, the United States will ensure one way or another that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon." However, it is clear that Iran has advanced its nuclear program anyway, as the president continues to show his weaknesses on the global stage.

During the Trump Administration, the former president listed the Houthis, who have retaliated against U.S. strikes, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Yet, in February 2021, during Joe Biden's first year in office, he delisted the Houthis as a terrorist entity.

When asked last month if the Houthis are a terrorist group, Biden said that he thinks they are but did not state if he plans to re-designate the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.