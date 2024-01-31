GA State Senator Captures Video Showing Groups of Illegal Migrants Hidden In Rooms at ATL Airport

A video shot by a Georgia state senator shows groups of illegal immigrants hidden in a room at the Atlanta International Airport with military members guarding the door.

Republican Sen. Colton Moore (R-GA) and vice chairman of the Georgia Freedom Caucus captured video footage of illegal migrants being hidden behind closed doors at the Atlanta airport with a volunteer with an NGO telling him ICE recently released them.

Moore told the Daily Caller News Foundation that he learned about the group of migrants through a “whistleblower,” who had previously noticed a rise of illegal aliens arriving at the airport in recent months.

“We’re all getting them flights to where they need to be,” a man who identified himself as a volunteer from Team Libertad can be heard saying in the video. “These are just recently documented travelers getting released from ICE and getting to where they need to be.”

Team Libertad brags about helping illegal migrants travel to U.S. destinations on its social media pages. According to a signup page, the group is part of a program that greets illegal aliens at the Atlanta airport once they arrive and accompanies them to their gates.

This is bizarre. Video shot by a GA state senator appears to show groups of illegal immigrants in a room at ATL airport - with a soldier guarding the door.

“There are people that, they get dropped off here from ICE detention with no help,” the man continued. Later in the video, the man tells Moore he cannot film in the area.

Moore said that the room was packed with dozens of illegal migrants from all over the world. This comes as the Biden Administration is facing criticism after it was revealed they have been flying illegal migrants in secretive overnight flights to New York City and elsewhere in the country.

“The room was absolutely packed with people from every continent on this planet,” Moore said. “When I took my phone and reached it up above the guy to get a better view of all the illegals in the room, that’s when chaos broke out. That’s when the U.S. Army guy took the phone. It was a scrimmage between he and I in order to get the phone back. And then he proceeded to tell me to get out of there and just made a real big scene out of it.”

A spokesperson for the Georgia National Guard told the Daily Caller that they were “not aware of the incident in question or any such activity involving the Georgia National Guard at the airport.”