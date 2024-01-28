Trump Blasts Biden's Dangerous Appeasement of Iran
'Hell to Pay': How Will Biden Respond to Iran's Latest Attack?
BREAKING: U.S. Troops Killed in Iranian Drone Attack
Wait, Did Joe Just Say Beau Biden Was Killed in Normandy?
Why Does Biden Hate ‘Making America Great?’
Starbucks Fires Employees Who Stood Up to Robbers
Biden Health Department Accused Of Tampering With COVID Investigation
Trump Team Blasts 'Fake News' Reporting About Possible RFK VP Pick
Republicans Lash Out Against Biden's Weaknesses Following the Three Deaths of U.S. Militar...
A Liberal Comedian and Late-Night Host Get Into Heated Argument Over ‘Media Trustworthines...
Land Commissioner Says Biden Stopped Approval of LNG Exports in Retaliation of Texas’...
House Republicans Unveil Articles of Impeachment Against Mayorkas
DeSantis Slams Biden's Ridiculous Border Deal
Moreno Campaign Pushes Back on ‘Disgusting Lie’ From LaRose Campaign
Tipsheet

Tables Have Turned: Biden Once Criticized Trump for Soldiers Being Injured in Iraq

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 28, 2024 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

In light of President Joe Biden's failing and disappointing Americans again, let's look at when the president once criticized former President Trump for almost the same thing. 

Advertisement

In 2020, then-former Vice President Biden blasted Trump for U.S. troops in Iraq suffering fatal brain injuries caused by an Iranian missile attack. The former president reportedly played the injuries off as "minor." 

"No, they just have headaches,'" Biden said, referring to Trump's remarks. "Basically what, my words, not his basic ones, just grow up. They're just all headaches."

However, Breitbart News pointed out that as of December 2023, there were at least 66 U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria who have been critically injured under Biden's watch. Nineteen of those American soldiers were diagnosed with brain injuries. The Pentagon, however, has since played off the injuries as minor— much like what Biden criticized Trump for. 

On Sunday, three American soldiers were killed in a drone attack, with 25 others injured. 

Trump called on Biden to retaliate, blaming the president's weaknesses and surrendering innocent American lives cut short. 

"The drone attack on a U.S. Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American Service members and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America. My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Service members we have lost," Trump wrote. "I ask all Americans to join me in praying for those who have been wounded. This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden's weakness and surrender…."

Recommended

Wait, Did Joe Just Say Beau Biden Was Killed in Normandy? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Following the tragic incident, the Trump campaign touted his handling of Iran during his time in the White House. 

Thanks to Trump's Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime didn't have the funds to fuel their terrorist proxies, he said. He criticized Biden for handing Iran billions of dollars, which the terrorist country has used to "spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East."

Tags: IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, Did Joe Just Say Beau Biden Was Killed in Normandy? Matt Vespa
Biden Health Department Accused Of Tampering With COVID Investigation Sarah Arnold
'Hell to Pay': How Will Biden Respond to Iran's Latest Attack? Katie Pavlich
UPDATED: Trump's Team Reached Out to This Man About Being VP and He Didn't Write It Off Matt Vespa
Why Does Biden Hate ‘Making America Great?’ Kevin McCullough
Land Commissioner Says Biden Stopped Approval of LNG Exports in Retaliation of Texas’ Defiance Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, Did Joe Just Say Beau Biden Was Killed in Normandy? Matt Vespa
Advertisement