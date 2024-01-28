Tables Have Turned: Biden Once Criticized Trump for Soldiers Being Injured in Iraq

In light of President Joe Biden's failing and disappointing Americans again, let's look at when the president once criticized former President Trump for almost the same thing.

Advertisement

In 2020, then-former Vice President Biden blasted Trump for U.S. troops in Iraq suffering fatal brain injuries caused by an Iranian missile attack. The former president reportedly played the injuries off as "minor."

"No, they just have headaches,'" Biden said, referring to Trump's remarks. "Basically what, my words, not his basic ones, just grow up. They're just all headaches."

However, Breitbart News pointed out that as of December 2023, there were at least 66 U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria who have been critically injured under Biden's watch. Nineteen of those American soldiers were diagnosed with brain injuries. The Pentagon, however, has since played off the injuries as minor— much like what Biden criticized Trump for.

On Sunday, three American soldiers were killed in a drone attack, with 25 others injured.

Trump called on Biden to retaliate, blaming the president's weaknesses and surrendering innocent American lives cut short.

"The drone attack on a U.S. Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American Service members and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America. My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Service members we have lost," Trump wrote. "I ask all Americans to join me in praying for those who have been wounded. This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden's weakness and surrender…."

Following the tragic incident, the Trump campaign touted his handling of Iran during his time in the White House.

Thanks to Trump's Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime didn't have the funds to fuel their terrorist proxies, he said. He criticized Biden for handing Iran billions of dollars, which the terrorist country has used to "spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East."