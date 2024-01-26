Does Kamala Harris Really Think Americans Are This Stupid?

President Joe Biden will go down in history as one of the worst presidents of the United States because of reckless spending, a poor economy, sky-high inflation, the border crisis, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the war in Ukraine, and a potential war with China. Yet the Biden Administration will still blame everything else on the president's poor approval ratings.

Vice President Kamala Harris suggested that poor polling facing her and Biden is due to not taking "adequate credit" for the administration's accomplishments.

During an interview with Katie Couric, the host claimed it was unfair for Biden and Harris to have such low polling numbers given what she believes were some of the White House's top achievements in office. Couric listed the $1.2 trillion 2021 infrastructure law, the "millions of jobs created," and low unemployment rates as her argument.

However, Couric failed to mention that the Biden Administration sold America out as the president compromised the nation's national security. At the same time, his family members got rich from corrupt foreign business dealings as a result.

"We have a lot of accomplishments," Harris said. "And I think what the American people want most in their leaders is that we actually get things done, and we have done it. We haven't taken adequate credit for it, frankly, and we've got to do a better job of getting the word out about what we have accomplished and who did it."

In other words, I think Harris was trying to say that they needed to do a better job of gaslighting the American people.

According to a recent Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey, only 38 percent of respondents approve of Biden's overall job performance as president. Meanwhile, Harris' net approval rating stands at -6 percent, with just 36 percent approving of her job performance.

An issue that is currently plaguing the entire country is the crisis at the border. Many long-time Democrats have abandoned their party due to Biden's ongoing immigration crisis and refusal to secure the southern border.

In response to Couric's question about the crisis, Harris clarified that she was not put "in charge" of the issue.

However, in March 2021, Biden appointed Harris the "most qualified" person to handle the border crisis.

"I have asked her, the VP, today because she is the most qualified person to do it, to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border," Biden said at the time. "I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this than a former – this is a woman who ran the second-largest attorney general's office in America, after the United States attorney general, in the state of California."

Harris told Couric that three years ago, the day after Biden's inauguration, the pair's first bill was a bill to fix the immigration system— yet the crisis at the border has seen record-breaking numbers since they entered office.

Since Biden entered office, more than 10 million illegal migrants have stormed the southern border. Meanwhile, more than 300,000 illegal migrants attempted to cross the southern border in December - an all-time high record. Customs and Border Patrol encountered nearly 2.5 million migrants in fiscal year 2023 and is on track to break that record this year.