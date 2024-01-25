Life-Long Democrats Vow Not to Vote for Biden Over City's Migrant Crisis

If there is one thing Republicans and Democrats can agree on, it is that President Joe Biden’s ongoing migrant crisis has taken a devastating toll on the United States.

Thanks to Biden’s reckless open-border policies and the president’s blatant refusal to close the border, Americans are suffering and forced to shoulder the burden of illegal aliens. Migrants are being allowed to walk into the country and reap the benefits of a U.S. citizen as they create a national security risk throughout the nation.

Black Democrat voters in Chicago— whom Biden depends on to win the 2024 election— say they refuse to vote for the president again due to illegal immigrants plaguing the liberal city.

Chicago resident Fred Caldwell was furious to learn that illegal migrants have gotten more hand-me-downs from the government and live better lives than Black U.S. citizens. Caldwell, who has consistently voted Democrat, told Fox News that he is “on the fence” about which political party he will support in November.

Another Chicago resident expressed her frustration with Biden and the Democratic Party, claiming they have “lost very committed voters” over their refusal to handle the nation’s migrant problem.

“What I say to President Biden and the entire Democratic Party is that you have missed the mark with this, and you have lost some very committed voters,” the resident told the outlet.

According to a poll conducted by the outlet, 48 percent of Black voters disapprove of Biden’s handling of border security. This comes as Border Patrol agents apprehended a record of nearly 300,000 illegal migrants in December alone. In the fiscal years 2022 and 2023, border agents saw more than two million crossings.

In stark contrast, during former President Trump’s final year in office, there were only 400,651 illegal migrant apprehensions. Compare that to the 1.7 million apprehensions recorded in Biden’s first year in office.

On Thursday, Trump backed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) actions of taking his state’s border crisis into his own hands.

As Abbott’s feud with the Biden Administration over border security escalates, Trump urges states to send their National Guard troops to the southern border. The former president promised governors he would work "hand in hand" with Texas to fight the "invasion" if he is elected president again later this year.