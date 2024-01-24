Calls for Nikki Haley to Drop Out of the 2024 Race Grow, Doubting Her Loyalty to the GOP

Following former President Trump's massive victory in New Hampshire Monday night, calls for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to drop out of the race grew louder.

Trump slid to victory in New Hampshire, reinforcing all chances that the 45th president could be stopped. Unfortunately for Haley, there just weren't enough Democrats in the Granite State to out-succeed her GOP rival.

With Trump winning Iowa in a landslide, then New Hampshire, and holding a commanding lead in South Carolina polls ahead of the Feb. 24 primary, several Republicans are urging Haley to let Trump take the party's 2024 nominee.

House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) congratulated Trump for his successful night in New Hampshire, adding that Haley must drop out of the race.

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your huge #Trump2024 New Hampshire Primary win!" Stefanik posted on X. "Nikki Haley must drop out so we can focus on defeating Joe Biden to Save America. The #TrumpTrain isn't slowing down — President Trump will #SaveAmerica!!"

Ronna McDaniel tells Nikki Haley to drop out.pic.twitter.com/5mYOrVpjiO — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 24, 2024

However, Haley has refused to let Trump take the spotlight, saying that the race is "far from over."

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy warned that there are "sinister forces at play" if the South Carolina Republican doesn't exit, suggesting she is a Democrat disguised in Red clothing.

Ramaswamy pointed to donations made by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman-- whom he called "George Soros Jr."-- to Haley, highlighting that he also financially supported lawsuits against Trump.

"I think the people of this country and the people of our GOP primary base have spoken loud and clear," Ramaswamy said. "Donald Trump will be the nominee and will be the next president."

Federalist CEO Sean Davis also doubted Haley's localness to the Republican Party, suggesting she would be "fully owned by the left-wing Democrats" if she did not drop out of the race.

"If Nikki Haley's primary goal is to defeat Joe Biden in November, she will drop out tonight and endorse Trump. If she continues to stay in a race she cannot win just to attack Trump, then we'll know she's fully owned by the left-wing Democrats who are funding her campaign," Davis said.