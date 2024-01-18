White House Refuses to Address Biden's Surprise Over $6 Smoothie

As President Joe Biden enters his fourth (and hopefully final) year in office, Bidenflation plagues the United States as Americans still struggle to pay the bills.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged a reporter's question when asked why Biden seemed surprised at the cost of his $6 smoothie in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

"Last Friday, the president was at a coffee shop in Pennsylvania, and he seemed to be surprised that the smoothie was $6 and how expensive it was," FOX Business reporter Edward Lawrence said. "I'm curious. So is the president now realizing the costs that Americans are bearing?"

In response, Jean-Pierre claimed the president was "joking" around with the media when he had to cough up a whopping $6 for just a smoothie.

"So, look, when he went over to you all, to the press corps, he was having a good time, right? And offered, as you know, offered to buy them coffee," Jean-Pierre said. "There was a big group there, and he made sure everyone got coffee and pastries. So, I just want to make that really clear."

If Biden thinks his smoothie was expensive, has he seen the price of everyday grocery items such as eggs, milk, and butter? He's in for a real surprise when he learns his so-called economic "plan" is working out too well.

Lawrence pressed the White House staffer more on Biden's reaction to the price, which she refused to address and instead focused on small businesses. She said nearly 16 million small businesses have started and filled out applications, calling it a "big deal."

"That is really important," Jean-Pierre said. "What that means is that they have the confidence, small businesses, the folks who are starting them, have the confidence in the economy to start a business."

According to Fox Business, food prices are up 33.7 percent from the start of 2021, shelter costs are up 18.7 percent, and energy prices are up 32.8 percent. Moody's Analytics found that the average U.S. household needed to pay at least an extra $211 in December in order to keep up with the rising prices. Americans are paying, on average, $1,020 more each month compared with the same time two years ago.