Tipsheet

Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Delivers Stunning Testimony

Sarah Arnold
January 17, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

George Bergès, Hollywood producer and art dealer responsible for selling Hunter Biden’s finger paintings, testified before Congress, giving stunning details contradicting the White House’s narrative. 

Hunter Biden has been the focus of ethical scrutiny due to his father being President of the United States, and despite the White House assuring the public that Joe Biden’s son did not know those who bought his so-called “artwork,” Berges’ testimony says otherwise. 

According to Berges, Hunter Biden most likely knew at least 70 percent of the buyers— many of whom were Democrat donors. He also confirmed that none of the other 15 artists he represents had any interest in knowing the identities of their buyers— which further questions why the president’s son requested to know the identities. 

More from his testimony:

“I believe in the first contract, he was—he was able to know who the buyers were,” Berges told investigators for the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees in a transcribed interview last week that was reviewed by Just the News. “…I don’t know how it was phrased or—but I remember that there—that that was the difference.”

“Is that normal or unusual, or where’s that? Is it a normal kind of contract?” Berges was asked.

“That part was different. Normally, the gallerist does not let the artist know who the collectors are,” the art dealer answered.

Berges said a subsequent art sale deal with the first son dropped the requirement for Hunter Biden to be informed. “The first one was that I was required to disclose who the buyers were. In the second one, I was required to not disclose the buyers,” he explained.

Berges was also asked how many of the 15 artists he represents now – except for Hunter Biden – wanted to know the identity of purchasers. “None,” he answered.

In addition, Berges admitted that contrary to what the White House has said, he had been in direct contact with Biden, including a phone call and an in-person meeting at the White House during Hunter Biden’s daughter’s wedding. 

The White House has repeatedly denied the president’s involvement in his son’s art dealings. 

