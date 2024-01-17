Fmr DeSantis Spokesman Flips His Support to Trump After Iowa Showdown: 'I Was Wrong'

In a shocking turn of events, a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is flipping his support from the governor to the GOP's likely 2024 presidential nominee, former President Trump.

Steve Cortes, the former national spokesman for the pro-Ron DeSantis super PAC "Never Back Down," is jumping ship after Trump dominated Iowa on Monday night in the wake of the state's primary caucus.

In an op-ed titled "Only Trump Can Save America," Cortes admitted he was wrong in thinking DeSantis could sail to victory when, in reality, Trump is taking the significant lead among his rivals.

"I believed that Republican voters were ready for a new post-Trump chapter of the America First movement. I now believe I was wrong," Cortes said.

DeSantis came second in the Iowa caucus with 21.3 percent of votes, while Trump secured 50.4 percent of the support.

"Those of us who backed Ron DeSantis – or the other Republican candidates – should read the room," he wrote. "Former President Trump winnowed the field effortlessly and then crushed the remaining three candidates in Iowa. He leads in the polls everywhere else. It is time to coalesce and unite behind the clear preference of the GOP grassroots, Donald John Trump."

The Florida governor had long been seen as Trump's number-one rival before his campaign began its downward spiral last year. DeSantis has devoted time, money, and resources to Iowa to only perform poorly in the state.

Trump overwhelmingly won Iowa, solidifying his position in the race against the Democratic Party. His Monday night victory has resulted in Trump allies voicing their support for their 45th president.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) "enthusiastically" endorsed Trump for President of the United States, crediting his dominating victory in Iowa.

"I've got to say, there's no place like the Iowa caucuses. I know it intimately. The men and women of Iowa, they take their responsibility incredibly seriously. They scrutinize the candidates," Cruz said.

Cortes urged Republican voters who support DeSantis or other candidates to rally behind Trump in an effort to unify the party.

"We do not have the luxury of further internal strife and instead must gird for an epic battle this autumn against our opponents who are inflicting daily damage upon America," he continued. "Any further time, capital, and effort spent attacking the frontrunner, especially with Democratic Party-like talking points, only dilutes the power of our cause as we head toward November."

Last May, Cortes praised DeSantis as a patriotic leader who can steer the country in the right direction. However, he says the only solution to save America is to elect Trump as the next President of the United States.

"It is time to unify behind former President Trump as he leads the battle against the ruling class and the oligarchs intent on destroying the American way of life. I implore all patriotic populists to join as I pledge to do all I can to work for Trump's cause, just as I proudly did in 2016 and 2020," he added.