Joe Biden's Delusion About His Border Crisis Is Laughable At This Point

The U.S.-Mexico border has seen record amounts of illegal crossings. The fiscal year 2023 alone saw a massive number of illegal aliens storm the southern border, with a record of 3.2 million migrants encountered. This number does not include "gotaways" or those who have avoided detection. Since Biden took office, more than 8 million illegal aliens have entered the United States.

Advertisement

Yet, according to President Joe Biden, the record-breaking millions of illegal migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border daily is not a "crisis."

On Saturday, Biden told reporters that there is no need to worry about the southern border despite illegal crossings surging to record highs because there was no crisis, suggesting it is nothing more than a Republican scare tactic.

As he was leaving Camp David, Biden was asked by Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson if he considered the southern border to be in danger. In response, the president firmly said "no."

"I have been pushing them – my Republican colleagues since they got in office. I think we have to make major changes to the border," Biden responded.

Before departing for Camp David, I asked President Biden if the situation on the southern border is a crisis. "No," Biden replied. "I have been pushing them – my Republican colleagues since they got in office. I think we have to make major changes to the border." — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 13, 2024

In response, Republicans criticized Biden for spinning the border crisis, which is the result of the president's reckless open border policies, on the GOP.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) called Biden "delusional" and said that the "truth is that he is the most dishonest, corrupt, and incompetent President in American history."

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) said that the 6.7- -plus million illegal aliens that have crossed the United States' southern border are at the hands of the Democrat Party and the Biden White House.

Meanwhile, a member of Biden's own party slammed the president for refusing to secure the border as the U.S. Southern Border is on the verge of a collapse.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) appeared on News Nation's Democratic Presidential Forum to call out Biden's immigration policies, saying it is "an unmitigated, embarrassing, unforgivable disaster."

The Democrat urged Biden to "wake up to the truth," warning that Republicans can easily win the 2024 election as the border crisis continues to wreak havoc on the country. Phillips admitted that GOP presidential candidates "actually listening" to voters.

"And I think it's time that Democrats do, and I'm afraid that President Biden is at a stage where he has lost the ability to legitimately listen," Phillips said.